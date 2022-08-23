YOR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Yorkshire (YOR) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in a Group B fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the YOR vs HAM Dream11 prediction

Hampshire have had a promising time in the tournament, winning five of their six games to sit atop the points table with 10 points. The likes of Scott Currie and Tom Prest, along with the experienced Nick Gubbins, have been their reason for success, and the team will be hoping for another strong performance on Tuesday.

Yorkshire, meanwhile, bounced back with a one-wicket victory over Derbyshire in the previous game after losing back-to-back matches. They will look to extend their winning run in the upcoming games. With eight points, they are currently third in the points table.

Match Details, 68th match

The 68th match of the English Domestic One-Day Cup will be played on August 23 at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough, England, and is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST.

YOR vs HAM, 68th match

Date and Time: August 23 2022, 03:30 pm

Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough, England

YOR vs HAM pitch report for 65th match

The pitch at the North Marine Road Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. While the pacers are expected to get a swing early on, a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 244

Average 2nd innings score: 222

YOR vs HAM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Yorkshire: WLLWW

Hampshire: WLWWW

YOR vs HAM Probable Playing 11s for today’s 68th match

Yorkshire Probable Playing 11

Will Fraine, Harry Duke (wk), Finlay Bean, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (c), Matthew Waite, Matthew Revis, Harris Sullivan, Tom Loten, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt

Hampshire Probable Playing 11

Nick Gubbins (c), Ben Brown (wk), Tom Prest, Aneurin Donald, Toby Albert, Fletcha Middleton, lan Holland, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, John Turner

YOR vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Harry Duke (322 runs in 7 matches, Average: 46.00)

Duke is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's role, having consistently scored in the middle order. He has scored 322 runs at a strike rate of 77.59 in seven games, making him a good fantasy pick.

Top Batter Pick

Tom Prest (7 matches, 347 runs, Average: 49.57)

Prest has had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 347 runs with a highest score of 181 and at an average of 49.57 in seven games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your YOR vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matthew Revis ( 52 runs & 8 wickets in 7 matches )

Revis has been a consistent performer for his team and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He has amassed 52 runs while picking up eight wickets in seven games. Given his all-round skill-set, he is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

Top Bowler Pick

Scott Currie (15 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 21.53)

Currie is the fourth-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 scalps at an impressive average of 21.53 in seven games. He has a variety of balls in his arsenal, making him a must-pick for this game.

YOR vs HAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Waite

Waite is an experienced bowler who has done well with the ball so far in the competition, triggering batters with his pace and variation. He is an excellent choice for the captaincy due to his ability to provide early breakthroughs.

Will Fraine

Fraine has been in fine form in this tournament, scoring 323 runs at an average of 46.14 in seven matches. Given his current form, he is a fine vice-captaincy choice for your YOR vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

YOR vs HAM match expert tips 68th match

Scott Currie has been Hampshire's best bowler so far, taking 15 wickets in seven matches. He has also been economical and has successfully defended targets in the death over. Given his pace and variations, he could be a match-winning player for your fantasy team.

YOR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 68th match, Head To Head League

YOR vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Harry Duke

Batters: Will Fraine, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest,

All-Rounders: lan Holland, Felix Organ, Matthew Revis

Bowlers: Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, Ben Coad, Matthew Waite

YOR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 68th match, Grand League

YOR vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Harry Duke

Batters: Will Fraine, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Toby Albert

All-Rounders: lan Holland, Matthew Revis

Bowlers: Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, Ben Coad, Matthew Waite

