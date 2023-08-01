YOR vs KEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English One Day Cup match – August 1, 2023

The third game of the 2023 English One Day Cup will see Yorkshire lock horns with Kent in Group B on Tuesday, August 1. The North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough will host this encounter.

Kent are currently the defending champion of the tournament. Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament and will be looking to get off to a rollicking start.

As the countdown to the high-octane fixture begins, let us skim through the top 3 players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your YOR vs KEN Dream11 match.

# 3 Joe Denly (KET) - 7.5 credits

Joe Denly is a highly experienced top-order batter who has represented England across all three formats. Keeping his international performance aside, Denly has a remarkable domestic record. He has scored over 5000 runs in List-A cricket, including a career-best score of 150*. He also has eight centuries and 29 half-centuries in this format under his belt.

Denly has a phenomenal batting record in domestic cricket and hence he should be a top candidate to feature in your YOR vs KEN Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

# 2 Sam Billings (KET) - 8.5 credits

Sam Billings is an energetic and inventive wicketkeeper-batter with a massive inclination for white-ball cricket. He has represented England across all three formats and has also played a great deal of global franchise cricket.

He averages well over 40 in List-A cricket, which includes his highest score of 175. Besides, his strike rate is at an astronomical high of 103 and can clear the ropes quite easily if the situation demands.

Considering his exceptional glovework behind the stumps, Sam Billings should be your go-to man to feature in your YOR vs KEN Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

# 1 Dawid Malan (YOR) - 9 credits

Dawid Malan is a highly versatile batter who has the ability to switch gears as per the game situation. Depending on the evolving game situation, the left-handed batter can play his shots as well as anchor the innings.

Malan enjoys a superb List-A record. He has scored 5880 runs at an impressive average of 42.91, including 14 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

Dawid Malan can be a real nightmare for any bowling attack once he gets his feet going. The 35-year-old should definitely feature in your YOR vs KEN Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.