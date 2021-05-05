YOR vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's English County Championship Match - May 6th, 2021

Round 5 of the English County Test Championship 2021 will see Yorkshire take on Kent at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.

Yorkshire have been impressive in the English County Test Championship, winning three out of their four games so far. Riding on the exploits of Adam Lyth, who is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition with 515 runs, Yorkshire are within touching distance of Group 3 leaders Lancashire at the time of writing. Although David Willey is being rested for the upcoming game, Yorkshire will welcome back Joe Root, who will be key for them in the middle-order against Kent's fearsome bowling attack.

Meanwhile, it hasn't been a memorable English County Test Championship campaign for Kent, who have struggled for consistency with both the bat and ball. They are currently rock-bottom in the points table, despite boasting a stupendous top-order, including England international Zak Crawley. Much is expected of their bowling attack as they try to return to winning ways after a disappointing loss to Glamorgan in the previous round.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Yorkshire thump Kent by a whopping margin of 200 runs, courtesy of twin hundreds from Adam Lyth and Joe Root in the third innings. With revenge on their minds, Kent will look to set the record straight in what promises to be an entertaining bout of four-day cricket in Leeds this week.

Squads to choose from

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Miguel Cummins, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Heino Kuhn, Matt Milnes, Nathan Gilchrist, Fred Klaassen, Ollie Robinson, Darren Stevens and Marcus O'Riordan

Yorkshire

Steve Patterson (c), Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Jordan Thomspon, Duanne Olivier, Mat Pillans, Jonny Tattersall and Ben Coad

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens and Miguel Cummins

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dom Bess, Jonny Tattersall (wk), Steven Patterson (c), Jordan Thompson, Duanne Olivier and Ben Coad

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Kent, Round 5, English County Championship

Date & Time: 6th May 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A competitive game of cricket beckons at Headingley, with some help on offer for both the pacers and the spinners. The conditions should help the pacers get some swing early on, keeping the batsmen on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, although not much turn is expected early in the game. Both teams will look to avoid batting first on this surface, given the bowling-friendly conditions on offer in Leeds.

