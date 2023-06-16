YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 16, 2023

The 73rd match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 is scheduled to take place between Yorkshire and Leicestershire at Headingley, Leeds, on June 16 at 11:00 pm IST.

Yorkshire has been on a winning streak, not losing any games since their initial three losses. Their batting and bowling departments have been impressive, earning them 10 points and the third rank in the points table.

On the other hand, Leicestershire has had a disastrous campaign, losing six out of eight games. However, they recently won their second match against Durham, which may have boosted their confidence for the upcoming matchup.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the YOR vs LEI Dream11 match:

Squads for YOR vs LEI

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, James Wharton, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Mike, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan, Will Fraine, Dom Leech, George Hill.

Leicestershire

Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann (c), Harry Swindells (wk), Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen, Matt Salisbury, Josh Hull, Michael Finan, Sam Evans.

#3 David Wiese (YOR) - 8.5 credits

Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality Blast T20

David Wiese has been consistently performing in both the batting and bowling units for Yorkshire throughout the tournament. He has scored 151 runs in seven games with an impressive strike rate of 162.36. Additionally, Wiese has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.96.

Given his current form and all-round contributions, he is an ideal choice to make captain or vice-captain of your YOR vs LEI Dream11 team.

#2 Dawid Malan (YOR) - 9 credits

Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final 1

Dawid Malan has been one of the highest run-scorers in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. He has amassed 409 runs in eight matches, averaging 68.16 with a strike rate of 155.51. Malan has scored three innings of 70+ runs in the last four games, making him a valuable player.

Considering his exceptional batting performances, he is a smart choice for vice-captain in your YOR vs LEI Dream11 team

#1 Jordan Thompson (YOR) - 8.5 credits

Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality Blast T20

Jordan Thompson has been Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. He has taken 15 wickets in eight matches, although he has been slightly expensive. Notably, Thompson recently achieved a five-wicket haul and a four-wicket haul in consecutive games, showcasing his ability to take wickets in bulk.

He has also contributed with useful runs in the lower middle order, making him a top candidate for the captaincy in your YOR vs LEI Dream11 team

