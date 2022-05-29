YOR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast, Match 20

The Yorkshire Vikings will lock horns with Leicestershire Foxes in a North Group fixture in the Vitality T20 Blast at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday.

The Yorkshire Vikings are currently second in the North Group standings, having won one out of two games. Their last match against Lancashire Lightning ended in a stalemate.

Leicestershire Foxes, on the other hand, have lost both of their games played so far and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the North Group table. They lost their last match against Derbyshire by 70 runs.

YOR vs LEI Probable Playing 11 Today

YOR XI

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler Cadmore (WK), Joe Root (C), Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Matthew Revis, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf.

LEI XI

Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (WK), Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Roman Walker, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Match Details

YOR vs LEI, Vitality T20 Blast, Match 20

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The surface at Headingley is a batting paradise with little to no help for the bowlers. Batting first should be the preferred option with the average first innings score at the venue being 178 runs.

Today's YOR vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Kohler Cadmore: Cadmore is an aggressive top-order batter who has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 125.92 in two matches.

Batters

Colin Ackermann: Although Ackermann has failed to impress in the first two games this season, he is a quality all-rounder who cannot be overlooked for Sunday's contest.

Joe Root: Root is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 38 runs while picking up a wicket in two matches.

All-rounders

Rehan Ahmed: Ahmed is a quality all-rounder who has been consistent with his performances in the Vitality T20 Blast. He has scored 21 runs while scalping two wickets in two outings.

Jordan Thompson: Thompson is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the lower middle-order. He has picked up five wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Callum Parkinson: Parkison has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.37 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Haris Rauf: Rauf has bowled brilliantly, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.87 in two matches. He will lead Yorkshire's bowling attack on Sunday.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Jordan Thompson (YOR) - 149 points

Adam Lyth (YOR) - 116 points

Haris Rauf (YOR) - 111 points

Tom Kohler Cadmore (YOR) - 101 points

Rehan Ahmed (LEI) - 99 points

Important Stats for YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Jordan Thompson: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.87

Adam Lyth: 61 runs in 2 matches; SR - 164.86

Haris Rauf: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.87

Tom Kohler Cadmore: 68 runs in 2 matches; SR - 125.92

Rehan Ahmed: 21 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 110.52 and ER - 6.00

YOR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today

YOR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Lewis Hill, Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Colin Ackermann, Dawid Malan, Jordan Thompson, Rehan Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Haris Rauf

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann

YOR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Hamish Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Colin Ackermann, Dawid Malan, Arron Lilley, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Adli Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: Hamish Rutherford.

