YOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 15, 2021

The Yorkshire Vikings will be up against Leicestershire Foxes in a T20 Blast fixture at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

The Yorkshire Vikings started their T20 Blast campaign with a six-wicket victory over Warwickshire. However, they lost their last match against Durham by 20 runs. The Vikings are currently seventh in the North Group points table with a win and a loss from their two T20 Blast games. They will be hoping to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Leicestershire Foxes, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the T20 Blast this season, losing three in three. They are currently placed in the penultimate position in the North Group points table and will be desperate to open their account in the T20 Blast.

Squads to choose from

Yorkshire Vikings

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Willey (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dominic Bess, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Matthew Waite, Lockie Ferguson, Adil Rashid, Duanne Olivier, George Hill and Jack Shutt.

Leicestershire Foxes

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann (C), Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Harry Swindells and Edward Barnes.

Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire Vikings

David Willey (C), Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Lockie Ferguson, Adil Rashid.

Leicestershire Foxes

Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths.

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes

Date & Time: 15th June 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of T20 Blast matches. While the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball, the batsmen will need to be cautious of their shot selection on this ground. Both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (YOR vs LEI)

YOR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Josh Inglis, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Scott Steel, David Willey, Arron Lilley, Jordan Thompson, Lockie Ferguson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson.

Captain: Arron Lilley. Vice-captain: Adam Lyth.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Scott Steel, Colin Ackermann, David Willey, Arron Lilley, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Gavin Griffiths, Lockie Ferguson.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann.

Edited by Samya Majumdar