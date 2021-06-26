YOR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 26th, 2021

Yorkshire will take on Northamptonshire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture on Saturday.

With five wins from seven matches, Yorkshire are top of the North Group points table at the time of writing. They are unbeaten in their last five T20 Blast games. With Yorkshire up against Leicestershire on Friday, it remains to be seen if their good run of form remains intact when they lock horns with Northamptonshire.

Speaking of Northamptonshire, they are rooted to the bottom of the standings with just one solitary win from their first seven matches. They have lost as many as five fixtures and have had an extremely disappointing T20 Blast campaign. Northamptonshire, who are up against Lancashire on Saturday, registered their first victory in the T20 Blast in the form of a nine-wicket triumph over Durham.

Irrespective of Saturday's results, Yorkshire will start as the favorites in the upcoming game. However, Northamptonshire are more than capable of springing a surprise or two.

Squads to choose from:

Yorkshire

Gary Balance, Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Josh Poysden, Joe Root, Jonny Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb, Adam Rossington, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigan, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Gary Balance, Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, George Hill, Jordan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Josh Poysden, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson.

Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Adam Rossington (c&wk), Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Charlie Thurston, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich and Ben Sanderson

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire, 75th Match

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Date and Time: 26th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Headingley generally favors the batsmen in the T20 format, the pacers are expected to extract some pace and bounce off the surface. The average first innings score at the venue is 175 runs. With the wicket not expected to change much during the game, both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (YOR vs NOR)

YOR vs NOR Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ricardo Vascancelos, Adam Rossington, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Jordan Thompson, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Lockie Ferguson, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-Captain: Jordan Thompson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Rossington, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Jordan Thompson, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Lockie Ferguson, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Ben Sanderson

Captain: Harry Brook. Vice-Captain: Lockie Ferguson

Edited by Samya Majumdar