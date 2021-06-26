YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 26, 2021

Yorkshire will cross swords with Northamptonshire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 to be held at Headingley in Leeds.

Northamptonshire have won just two out of eight matches so far and are at the bottom of the table with five points. Meanwhile, Yorkshire, led by England Test captain Joe Root, are second in the points table with 11 points from eight games.

Northamptonshire have found their form with back-to-back wins against Durham and Lancashire. Yorkshire, on the other hand, faced their second defeat against Leicestershire on Friday in the ongoing season of the T20 Blast.

Both these sides have had contrasting fortunes so far and will be looking to garner a victory and climb up the table.

On that note, let's look at the top three picks for the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixture between Yorkshire and Northamptonshire.

#3 Mohammad Nabi

Derbyshire Falcons v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

The Afghanistan all-rounder has provided a good balance to the Northamptonshire team since returning for the 2021 T20 Blast. He has played four matches till now and has scored 79 runs with an impressive average of 39.50 and striking at 131.66.

Nabi is renowned for finishing games, coming in lower down the order. Moreover, he has scalped two wickets in the tournament at an excellent economy rate of 6.31 - the best among his teammates.

#2 Ricardo Vasconcelos

Derbyshire Falcons v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Ricardo Vasconcelos has been decent with the bat for Northamptonshire. In his team’s previous two games, he churned out knocks of 78 and 41 against Durham and Lancashire, respectively.

The top-order batsman has scored 216 runs from seven matches with an average of 36. The southpaw is in red-hot form and is one of the best contenders to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Harry Brook

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Harry Brook has amassed 299 runs from seven matches in the ongoing T20 Blast. He is currently the highest run-scorer for his team, followed by Jonny Bairstow with 295 runs.

The former England U-19 captain is averaging 74.75 with a magnificent strike rate of 152.55 in the ongoing T20 Blast. Therefore, he is a great choice for the captain or vice-captain role for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

