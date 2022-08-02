YOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

The Yorkshire Vikings (YOR) will be up against the Northamptonshire Steelbacks (NOR) in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the York Cricket Club in York on Tuesday, August 2.

The Yorkshire Vikings will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against Northumberland by a massive 148-run margin. The Northamptonshire Steelbacks also won their last match, beating Bedfordshire by seven runs.

YOR vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

YOR XI

JA Tattersall (C), MJ Waite, HG Duke (WK), WAR Fraine, WA Luxton, GS Ballance, GCH Hill, ML Revis, HA Sullivan, JW Shutt, BM Cliff.

NOR XI

Will Young (C), RS Vasconcelos, LD McManus (WK), EN Gay, SA Zaib, RI Keogh, NL Buck, BD Glover, AK Russell, FJ Heldreich, RA Weatherall.

Match Details

YOR vs NOR, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Group B

Date and Time: 2nd August 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: York Cricket Club, York.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the York Cricket Club in York has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the pacers have amanaged to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the first-innings score in the last game played at the venue being 320 runs.

Today’s YOR vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

LD McManus: McManus was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match against Bedfordshire, smashing 109 runs at a strike rate of 105.82.

Batters

WAR Fraine: Fraine is a hard-hitting batter who scored 87 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 237-plus in the last match.

SA Zaib: Zaib is a top-quality batter who has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side in recent years. He scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 124 in the last game.

All-rounders

ML Revis: Revis picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.80 against Northumberland. He could prove to be a great differential captaincy choice for Tuesday's game.

RI Keogh: Although Keogh failed to perform with the bat against Bedfordshire, scoring only two runs, he is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball today.

Bowlers

MJ Waite: Waite bowled pretty well against Northumberland, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 3.20. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

NL Buck: Buck is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.40 in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Will Young (NOR)

GS Ballance (YOR)

LD McManus (NOR)

WAR Fraine (YOR)

AK Russell (NOR)

Important Stats for YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Will Young

GS Ballance

LD McManus

WAR Fraine

MJ Waite

YOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

YOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: HG Duke, SA Zaib, Will Young, RS Vasconcelos, WAR Fraine, RI Keogh, GCH Hill, ML Revis, MJ Waite, JW Shutt, FJ Heldreich.

Captain: Will Young. Vice-captain: ML Revis.

YOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: JA Tattersall, LD McManus, Will Young, WAR Fraine, EN Gay, RI Keogh, GCH Hill, ML Revis, NL Buck, MJ Waite, FJ Heldreich.

Captain: ML Revis. Vice-captain: RI Keogh.

