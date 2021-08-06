YOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report

Yorkshire will lock horns against Nottinghamshire in their Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 6th August at the York Cricket Club.

Both teams have had a similar campaign so far, winning two games and losing two. Nottinghamshire stand in fourth position whereas Yorkshire are just below them in fifth position.

Nottinghamshire were handed a 41-run defeat by Derbyshire in their previous encounter, while Yorkshire emerged as the victors in the last game, beating Warwickshire by 39 runs.

YOR vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today

Yorkshire

Will Fraine, Harry Duke (wk), Matthew Waite, William Luxton, Gary Balance (C), George Hill, Matthew Davis, Jonathan Tattersal, Duanne Olivier, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt

Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Peter Trego (C), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson

Match Details

YOR vs NOT, Royal London One-Day cup

Date and Time: 6th August, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: York Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The pitch at the York Cricket Club is a balanced one. It provides assistance to the pacers initially but as the game progresses, scoring runs become easier. The team that wins the toss will most likely opt to field first.

Today’s YOR vs NOT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Harry Duke:

Duke has scored 184 runs so far in the tournament while also contributing behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Ben Slater:

Slater has been impressive with the bat, scoring 259 runs in 5 games. He is a must-pick in today’s YOR vs NOT dream11 team.

George Hill:

Hill was the star performer in Yorkshire’s last games as he scored a brilliant 64 runs followed by a three-wicket haul.

All-rounders

Matthew Waite:

Waite has contributed to both aspects of the game for Yorkshire. In the last match, he smashed 42 runs as well as picked 2 crucial wickets.

Joey Evison:

Evison has been a decent performer for Nottinghamshire scoring 71 runs and picking up 4 wickets so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Patterson White:

White has been a key contributor with the ball for Nottinghamshire, picking up seven wickets in four innings.

Ben Coad:

Coad has performed decently with the ball for Yorkshire. He picked up 3 vital wickets in the previous encounter to help his side win the match.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Waite: 361 points

Ben Slater: 354 points

George Hill: 334 points

Patterson White: 264 points

Matthew Revis: 269 points

Important stats for YOR vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Ben Slater: 5 matches, 259 runs

Harry Duke: 5 matches, 184 runs

Matthew Waite: 5 matches, 84 runs, 9 wickets

George Hill: 5 matches, 195 runs, 3 wickets

Patterson White: 4 innings, 7 wickets

YOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today

YOR vs NOT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Schadendorf, Harry Duke, Ben Slater, George Hill, Gary Ballance, Matthew Waite, Joey Evison, Patterson White, Brett Hutton, Ben Coad, Duanne Olivier

Captain: Matthew Waite Vice-Captain: Ben Slater

YOR vs NOT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Duke, Ben Slater, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Gary Ballance, Matthew Montgomery, Matthew Waite, Joey Evison, Patterson White, Brett Hutton, Ben Coad

Captain: George Hill. Vice-Captain: Patterson White

