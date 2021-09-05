YOR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Test County Championship, Division 1 Match

Yorkshire will take on Somerset in the Division 1 Match of the English Test County Championship at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Sunday.

Yorkshire began the Test County Championship with a match against Northamptonshire. It ended in a draw. As a result, they are currently sixth in Division 1. Meanwhile, Somerset lost their first Test against Nottinghamshire by an innings and will be hopeful of getting back on track.

YOR vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

YOR XI

Adam Lyth, George Hill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Dom Bess, Harry Duke, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Steven Patterson, Ben Coad.

SOM XI

Steven Davies, Azhar Ali, Tom Abell, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Banton, Roelof van der Merwe, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Merchant de Lange, Jack Brooks.

Match Details

YOR vs SOM, Division 1 Match, English Test County Championship

Date and Time: 5th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pacers will enjoy bowling on this wicket. There’s a good covering of grass and they can expect good bounce and swing. Batsmen will need to be at their best, especially while facing the new ball.

Today’s YOR vs SOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Steve Davies could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. Davies scored 46 runs across both innings in the previous Test.

Batters

Adam Lyth has been in good form lately. He scored 216 runs across both innings against Kent quite recently.

All-rounders

Harry Brook is an excellent all-round performer who will be a fantastic captaincy choice for the YOR vs SOM Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 601 runs at an average of 37.76 and has also picked up seven wickets.

Jordan Thompson has been on fire with the ball. He has scalped 33 wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Josh Davey is Somerset’s best bowler. He has picked up 29 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Adam Lyth (YOR) – 379 points

Harry Brook (YOR) – 338 points

Jordan Thompson (YOR) – 321 points

Tom Abell (SOM) – 271 points

Josh Davey (SOM) – 230 points

Important stats for YOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Adam Lyth: 647 runs

Harry Brook: 601 runs and 7 wickets

Jordan Thompson: 33 wickets

Tom Abell: 681 runs and 10 wickets

Josh Davey: 29 wickets

YOR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today

YOR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steve Davies, Adam Lyth, James Hildreth, Gary Balance, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Tom Abell, David Willey, Josh Davey, Steven Patterson, Merchant de Lange

Captain: Harry Brook, Vice-Captain: Adam Lyth

YOR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steve Davies, Adam Lyth, James Hildreth, Gary Balance, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Tom Abell, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Davey, Steven Patterson, Merchant de Lange

Captain: Jordan Thompson, Vice-Captain: Tom Abell

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava