YOR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Test County Championship, Division 1 Match

Yorkshire will take on Somerset in the Division 1 Match of the English Test County Championship at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Sunday.
Yorkshire began the Test County Championship with a match against Northamptonshire. It ended in a draw. As a result, they are currently sixth in Division 1. Meanwhile, Somerset lost their first Test against Nottinghamshire by an innings and will be hopeful of getting back on track.
YOR vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today
YOR XI
Adam Lyth, George Hill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Dom Bess, Harry Duke, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Steven Patterson, Ben Coad.
SOM XI
Steven Davies, Azhar Ali, Tom Abell, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Banton, Roelof van der Merwe, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Merchant de Lange, Jack Brooks.
Match Details
YOR vs SOM, Division 1 Match, English Test County Championship
Date and Time: 5th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
Pitch Report
The pacers will enjoy bowling on this wicket. There’s a good covering of grass and they can expect good bounce and swing. Batsmen will need to be at their best, especially while facing the new ball.
Today’s YOR vs SOM Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Steve Davies could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. Davies scored 46 runs across both innings in the previous Test.
Batters
Adam Lyth has been in good form lately. He scored 216 runs across both innings against Kent quite recently.
All-rounders
Harry Brook is an excellent all-round performer who will be a fantastic captaincy choice for the YOR vs SOM Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 601 runs at an average of 37.76 and has also picked up seven wickets.
Jordan Thompson has been on fire with the ball. He has scalped 33 wickets in the tournament.
Bowlers
Josh Davey is Somerset’s best bowler. He has picked up 29 wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team
Adam Lyth (YOR) – 379 points
Harry Brook (YOR) – 338 points
Jordan Thompson (YOR) – 321 points
Tom Abell (SOM) – 271 points
Josh Davey (SOM) – 230 points
Important stats for YOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team
Adam Lyth: 647 runs
Harry Brook: 601 runs and 7 wickets
Jordan Thompson: 33 wickets
Tom Abell: 681 runs and 10 wickets
Josh Davey: 29 wickets
YOR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steve Davies, Adam Lyth, James Hildreth, Gary Balance, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Tom Abell, David Willey, Josh Davey, Steven Patterson, Merchant de Lange
Captain: Harry Brook, Vice-Captain: Adam Lyth
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steve Davies, Adam Lyth, James Hildreth, Gary Balance, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Tom Abell, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Davey, Steven Patterson, Merchant de Lange
Captain: Jordan Thompson, Vice-Captain: Tom Abell