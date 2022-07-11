YOR vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Test County Championship Match

Surrey (SUR) will face Yorkshire (YOR) in the English Test County Championship 2022 at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Monday, July 11.

Surrey have been the team to beat in the tournament with no losses in eight matches so far. The likes of Hashim Amla and Jamie Overton have been brilliant, with Surrey coming up trumps in the crunch moments. Yorkshire, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold in the tournament. They are missing a few key players but still have a strong roster to fall back on. With valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game is on the cards in Scarborough.

YOR vs SUR Probable Playing 11 Today

YOR XI

Adam Lyth, George Hill, Will Fraine, Will Luxton, Matthew Waite, Jonny Tattersall (wk), Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson, Matt Revis, Steven Patterson (c) and Shannon Gabriel.

SUR XI

Rory Burns (c), Ryan Patel, Hashim Amla, Ben Geddes, Jamie Smith (wk), Aaron Hardie, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Tom Lawes, Conor McKerr and Daniel Worrall.

Match Details

YOR vs SUR, English Test County Championship

Date and Time: 11th July 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the North Marine Road Ground despite there being some help available for the bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to move around, keeping the batters on their toes. There should not be much spin available in the early stages, but that could change as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions up front.

Today’s YOR vs SUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Tattersall: Jonny Tattersall is a consistent performer in this format, often coming up with brisk knocks in the lower-middle order. He goes about his work at a decent pace, allowing Yorkshire to counter attack when needed. While Jamie Smith is a decent option as well, Tattersall should get the nod for this game.

Batter

Rory Burns: Star opener Rory Burns has been decent for Surrey this season, but is due for a big knock. The southpaw is a reliable asset in this format, with his record speaking for itself. With the conditions also being good for batting, one can bank on Burns to get a big one in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson has been brilliant for Yorkshire, consistently picking up wickets with the new ball. In addition to his bowling prowess, Thompson adds some much-needed depth with his batting exploits as well, holding him in good stead. Having starred against Surrey in the T20 Blast last week, his confidence is sky-high, making for a fine pick in your YOR vs SUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton is one of the most in-form players in the competition, even making his Test debut for England recently. The all-rounder is capable of bowling at high pace and extracting extra bounce, adding a different threat. Given his batting ability as well, he is a must-have in your YOR vs SUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in YOR vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Rory Burns (SUR)

Adam Lyth (YOR)

Jamie Overton (SUR)

Important stats for YOR vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Jordan Thompson - 25 wickets in 7 County Championship 2022 matches, Average: 30.68

Jordan Clark - 22 wickets in 7 County Championship 2022 matches, Average: 32.91

Jamie Overton - 212 runs and 21 wickets in 5 County Championship 2022 matches

YOR vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Today (English Test County Championship 2022)

YOR vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - English Test County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Tattersall, A Lyth, R Burns, W Fraine, B Geddes, A Hardie, J Thompson, S Gabriel, S Patterson, J Overton and D Worrall.

Captain: R Burns. Vice-captain: J Thompson.

YOR vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - English Test County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Smith, A Lyth, R Burns, W Fraine, B Geddes, A Hardie, J Thompson, D Bess, S Patterson, J Overton and C McKerr.

Captain: J Overton. Vice-captain: J Thompson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far