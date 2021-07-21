YOR vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s English One-Day Cup match - July 22nd, 2021

Yorkshire and Surrey will lock horns in Group B of the Royal London One Day Cup at North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Thursday.

Yorkshire finished sixth in the group stage of last season's One Day Cup and failed to qualify for the knockout stages due to their poor performances. A lot of star players will be missing from their line-up due to the tournament’s collision with The Hundred, and it will be interesting to watch how they fare in this tricky situation.

Meanwhile, Surrey will look to turn the tables this season. They finished with a wooden spoon in 2019. Gareth Batty will be leading the side in this competition and they will look to make the most of it right from the first match of the tournament. Hashim Amla is one of their players to watch out for at the top of the order.

Squads to choose from

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Loten, Will Fraine, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite, Ben Birkhead, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, David Willey, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Duanne Olivier, Jack Shutt, Josh Poysden, Josh Sullivan, Mathew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Steven Patterson

Surrey

Ben Geddes, Hashim Amla, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tim David, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Gareth Batty, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Kyle Jamieson, Liam Plunkett, Matt Dunn, Nicholas Kimber, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Mark Stoneman

Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire

James Wharton, Gary Ballance, Matthew Revis, George Hill, Dom Bess, Jonathan Tattersall, Duanne Olivier, Josh Poysden, Josh Sullivan, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Waite

Surrey

Mark Stoneman, Ben Geddes, Hashim Amla, Cameron Steel, Rikki Clarke, Ben Foakes, Amar Virdi, Daniel Moriarty, Gareth Batty, Gus Atkinson, Kyle Jamieson

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Surrey, Group B

Date and Time (IST): 22nd July, 3:30 PM

Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Pitch Report

Runs will flow initially, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely at this venue. However, as the innings progresses, spinners will come into play, and they will get a lot of momentum from the slowness of the surface.

A score of around 250-280 should be the par score, with captains winning the toss opting to bat first. With a good weather forecast on the cards, we will be up for an exciting clash.

English One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (YOR vs SUR)

YOR vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Foakes, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, Matthew Revis, Ben Geddes, Rikki Clarke, Cameron Steel, Matthew Waite, Matthew Fisher, Duanne Olivier, Gus Atkinson

Captain: Hashim Amla Vice-captain: Rikki Clarke

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonathan Tattersall, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, James Wharton, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Matthew Waite, Kyle Jamieson Matthew Fisher, Duanne Olivier, Gus Atkinson

Captain: Mark Stoneman Vice-captain: Kyle Jamieson

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava