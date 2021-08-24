YOR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2021, 1st Quarter-final

Yorkshire will take on Sussex in the first quarter-final of the T20 Blast at the Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday.

With seven victories and a no-result from their 14 T20 Blast group stage matches, Yorkshire finished fourth in the North Group points table. They will now lock horns with Sussex, who finished third in the South Group standings with 17 points.

YOR vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today

YOR XI

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Harry Duke (wk), Gary Ballance, David Willey (c), Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Matthew Fisher, Adil Rashid, Matthew Waite

SUS XI

Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Harrison Ward, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Rashid Khan, George Garton, Archie Lenham, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills

Match Details

YOR vs SUS, T20 Blast 2021, 1st Quarter-final

Date and Time: 24th August, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to wreak havoc in the initial stages of the match at the Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street. Batting will become comparatively easier as the game progresses, with the track slowing down a touch.

Today’s YOR vs SUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt is an aggressive batsman who has amassed 266 runs in the T20 Blast so far.

Batsmen

Harry Brook has had a fantastic run in this season's T20 Blast so far. He is Yorkshire's leading run-scorer with 485 runs in 12 matches at an average of 80.83. He can be considered as a captaincy choice for your YOR vs SUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Luke Wright has been a consistent performer for Sussex in the T20 Blast, scoring 306 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.71.

All-rounders

Jordan Thompson is an impressive all-rounder who could have a big say in the proceedings. Although he has struggled for form lately, Yorkshire will hope he’s at his best when they take on Sussex.

Ravi Bopara has been nothing short of sensational over the last few matches. He has scored 143 runs and picked up three wickets across the last three T20 Blast games.

Bowler

Rashid Khan has played just two T20 Blast matches this season. But he’s among the best T20 spinners in the world and is also more than a capable batter lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook (YOR) – 768 points

Jordan Thompson (YOR) – 646 points

Ravi Bopara (SUS) – 554 points

Luke Wright (SUS) – 490 points

Adam Lyth (YOR) – 465 points

Important stats for YOR vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook: 485 runs

Ravi Bopara: 143 runs and three wickets over the last three matches

Luke Wright: 306 runs

Phil Salt: 266 runs

Rashid Khan: 30 runs and 1 wicket

YOR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast)

YOR vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Luke Wright, Delray Rawlins, Jordan Thompson, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, David Wiese, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Waite, Rashid Khan

Captain: Harry Brook. Vice-captain: Ravi Bopara

YOR vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Luke Wright, Delray Rawlins, Gary Balance, Jordan Thompson, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Waite, Rashid Khan

Captain: Adam Lyth. Vice-captain: Jordan Thompson

Edited by Samya Majumdar