YOR vs WAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 10th, 2021

Yorkshire and Warwickshire will lock horns at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday in the seventh match of the T20 Blast.

Yorkshire are known for producing some brilliant players but that wasn’t the case in terms of their performances in T20 Blast 2019. They finished fifth in the group stage and were knocked out of the league.

Warwickshire, also known as Birmingham Bears, were inconsistent with their results last season as they notched up just five wins while suffering four defeats. They narrowly missed out on entering the knockout stage after finishing third in their group. This season will be a perfect opportunity for Warwickshire to prove their point.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Yorkshire and Warwickshire.

#3 Sam Hain

Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire Rapids - T20 Blast 2020

Sam Hain was consistent throughout last season with 284 runs in just nine innings at an average of 56. Though his strike rate was just 140, he did a pretty good job of guiding Warwickshire to wins.

Warwickshire will rely heavily on Sam Hain this season as well. His amazing batting prowess will surely help the Bears in reaching new heights.

#2 Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson is known for his thunderbolts in the crucial stages of the game. He has changed the course of many encounters with his yorkers.

Ferguson has the capability of picking up multiple wickets in his spells. He has an exceptional record across various T20 leagues and will be vital to Yorkshire's success.

#1 Jonny Bairstow

India v England - 3rd T20 International

England batsman Jonny Bairstow is coming to the T20 Blast on the back of a decent Indian Premier League season. His strikes will be a nightmare for any opposition bowler, particularly in the powerplay overs.

Bairstow has 3341 runs in T20 cricket and can fetch some valuable points from behind the wicket as well. With him opening the batting for Yorkshire, we can expect him to go for a long innings once he settles down.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee