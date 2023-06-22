YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 22, 2023

Yorkshire and Warwickshire are slated to take on each other during the 98th match of the Vitality T20 Blast on June 22. The game will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. This is a North Group fixture which is expected to kick off at 11 PM IST.

Yorkshire are still trying to recover from their two back-to-back losses against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. The team has now slipped to the 5th position and their NRR has taken a dent as it is now at a shambolic low of -0.787.

Warwickshire are dominating the points table with 7 wins in their last 10 matches. After a momentary slip in the middle phase of the tournament, the team has bounced back by registering three back-to-back wins. They would be looking to maintain their winning streak as they go in to this fixture.

This contest is important for both teams and we can expect a good match. Without further ado, let us look at the top 3 players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction match.

YOR vs WAS Squad for Today's Match

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Wiese, Shan Masood (C), James Wharton, Matt Revis, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Jafer Chohan, Jonny Tattersall (WK), Matthew Fisher, Will Fraine

Warwickshire Squad

Alex Davies (C), Hassan Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Dan Mousley, Glenn Maxwell, Will Rhodes, Chris Woakes, Rob Yates

#3 Chris Woakes (WAS) - 8.5 credits

Chris Woakes

Woakes is a highly experienced all-rounder who has represented his national side at the highest level. Apart from that, he has plenty of experience playing franchise cricket around the world. He hasn’t been at his fluent best this season, but we are confident that he has what it takes to turn things around.

The bowling all-rounder averages 34 with the ball with best figures of 2/34 and has played some decent cameos while having a strike rate of just under 130. He is worth picking as your captain or vice-captain for your YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction match.

#2 David Wiese (YOR) - 8.5 credits

David Wiese

Wiese has inflicted a lot of damage with the ball this season, picking up 10 wickets at a remarkable strike rate of 23.4. He picked up his best bowling figures of 3/18 this season against Worcestershire, which got them agonizingly close to a final ball victory. He is also the third-highest run scorer for Yorkshire this season, batting at an exhilarating strike rate of 158.04.

Wiese is a highly effective all-rounder who is beginning to shine at the business end of the tournament. He can surely be one of your top picks for the YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (WAS) - 9 credits

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell is among the leading T20 batsman in the world and enjoys a reputation for going all out on attack when he comes to the crease. He has a wide array of shots and scores freely all across the park. However, he is yet to peak with the bat in this year’s T20 Blast. Nevertheless, he has played some dazzling cameos which include his best score of 47.

The Aussie cricketer has not been disappointing with the ball and has picked up 7 wickets at a robust economy rate of 6.76. Maxwell is a very gifted all-rounder who can turn the game on its head with his prolific all-round capabilities.

He should not be ignored and can be your number-one pick as a captain or vice-captain for the YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction match.

