YOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 10th, 2021

The North Group of T20 Blast 2021 features a mouthwatering contest between Yorkshire and Warwickshire at Headingley on Thursday.

Expectations are high among Yorkshire fans, with the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid available from the first half of the T20 Blast. Apart from the two Englishmen, Yorkshire have a solid team filled with international experience. While their batting unit might only be second to Lancashire's in the T20 Blast this season, all eyes will be on Lockie Ferguson to lead a young yet talented bowling attack in the season opener.

Their opponents Warwickshire also have a decent squad in place, with Sam Hain and Will Rhodes looking to stamp their authority in the T20 Blast. They will also avail the services of Chris Woakes, adding some much-needed balance to the Warwickshire unit. Although they will start the game as underdogs, Warwickshire have enough experience to fall back on, making for an entertaining T20 Blast contest on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson

Warwickshire

Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom.

Predicted Playing XIs

Yorkshire

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson and Josh Poysden

Warwickshire

Ed Pollock, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (c), Adam Hose, Michael Burgess (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Woakes, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes and Jake Lintott

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, North Group

Date & Time: 10th June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A high-scoring T20 Blast game is on the cards, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the new ball should move around a bit, the batsmen are expected to play their shots from the very beginning. But the spinners could play a part in the middle overs, making for a good contest between bat and ball. 170 is par at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (YOR vs WAS)

YOR vs WAS Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Adam Hose, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Brookes and Danny Briggs

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Sam Hain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Ed Pollock, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Brookes and Danny Briggs

Captain: Adam Lyth. Vice-captain: Will Rhodes

Edited by Samya Majumdar