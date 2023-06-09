YOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 9, 2023

The 67th match of the English T20 Blast league is about to get underway on June 9 as Yorkshire prepares to lock horns with Worcestershire at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. This North Group fixture will kick off at 11 PM IST.

Yorkshire started off disastrously but have done well to catch up in their last few games. They have now won four matches in a row and are currently ranked number six in the North Group points table. Their NRR currently stands at 0.046. A win today can surely put them way ahead of others in the points table.

Worcestershire has had an impressive run so far this season and are comfortably placed at the second position in the North Group points table. Their NRR stands at an impressive high of 0.786. After registering four successive wins, Worcestershire may be a tad bit disappointed after crashing out to Lancashire and Northamptonshire in their last two matches.

As we build up to this exciting fixture, here is our recommended pick for the top 3 players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming YOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction match.

YOR vs WOR Squad for Today's Match

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Wiese, Shan Masood (C), James Wharton, Matt Revis, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Jafer Chohan, Jonny Tattersall (WK), Will Luxton, Matthew Fisher

Worcestershire Squad

Adam Finch, Michael Bracewell, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Ben Gibbon, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox, Ed Pollock, Dillon Pennington, Taylor Cornall, Matthew Waite, Mitchell Santner, Brett D'Oliveria

#3 Adam Hose (WOR) - 8.5 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

Hose has looked in brilliant form with the bat this season. He has accumulated 214 runs at a staggering average of 42.8 which also includes his best individual score of 61. Besides, he has a very commendable strike rate of over 150 with 10 sixes and 18 fours to his name.

Hose is the highest scorer for Worcestershire this season and hence, we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your YOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction match.

#2 David Wiese (YOR) - 8.5 credits

Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality Blast T20

The tall powerful all-rounder from Namibia is amongst the leading run-getters for Yorkshire this season. Only second to Malan, Wiese has scored 136 runs in six innings at a stunning strike rate of 158.14. He has also picked up eight wickets at an impressive average of just under 22 whilst conceding only at 7.61 RPO.

#1 Dawid Malan (YOR) - 9 credits

Bangladesh v England - 1st T20 International

Malan has looked in scintillating form for Yorkshire this season. He is now the highest run scorer for them and has amassed 330 runs at a colossal average of 66. His strike rate is on the higher side hovering over the 150-mark and has three fifty-plus scores to his name.

Malan has depth in his batting and has represented the England team across all three formats. Being in such good touch, Malan is someone you should definitely not miss out on as your captain or vice-captain for the YOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's YOR vs WOR match? Adam Hose David Wiese 0 votes