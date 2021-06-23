Create
YOR vs WOR: Dream11 prediction - 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 23rd, 2021

Charlie Morris in action
Sports4All
ANALYST
Modified 2021-06-23T13:44:00+05:30

Yorkshire and Worcestershire clash in Match No. 61 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at Leeds on Wednesday (June 23).

Yorkshire are second in the North Group table with four wins from six games. Meanwhile, Worcestershire are sixth with just two wins in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. While Yorkshire are coming off a win over Derbyshire, Worcestershire lost their previous game to Nottinghamshire.

On that note, here are three players who should be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this crunch T20 Blast encounter.

T20 Blast: Top 3 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks for YOR vs WOR

#3 Charlie Morris (Worcestershire)

Right-arm pacer Charlie Morris has picked up seven wickets, the most by any Worcestershire bowler in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. He has best figures of 2/23 with a strike rate of 13.7.

While Worcestershire haven’t had a great run so far, Morris has done reasonably well with the ball. Therefore, he should be able to find a place on your Dream11 team.

#2 Lockie Ferguson (Yorkshire)

Lockie Ferguson in action for New Zealand
Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker thus far. He has picked up nine wickets from five games. The New Zealand international comes into this match after picking up three wickets in his team's recent win over Derbyshire.

Apart from picking up wickets, he has also been very effective and economical. Ferguson has an average of 14.33 and an impressive economy of just 6.97. He has been the leader of Yorkshire’s pace attack in this years T20 Blast.

#1 Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (right) in action during the 2020 T20 Blast
Harry Brook has scored 183 runs from five outings this season for Yorkshire. The right-hand batsman has an average of 61 and a strike rate of 155.08.

Brook scored an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls in Yorkshire's last match against Derbyshire. He smashed four boundaries and a couple of sixes and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fine knock.

Yorkshire look set to miss the services of in-form Jonny Bairstow and skipper Joe Root. In such a scenario, Brook will have a crucial role to play in the batting department.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
English T20 Blast 2021 Yorkshire Cricket Worcestershire Cricket Lockie Ferguson Charlie Morris Dream11 Prediction Cricket
