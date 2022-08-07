YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Yorkshire (YOR) will take on Worcestershire (WOR) in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Sunday, August 7.
Yorkshire started their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign with a 33-run win over Northamptonshire before losing to Lancashire by seven wickets. Worcestershire, meanwhile, have lost their first two matches, going down against Kent and Hampshire.
YOR vs WOR Probable Playing 11 today
Yorkshire: Will Fraine, Harry Duke (wk), William Luxton, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (c), Matthew Revis, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess, Tom Loten, Ben Coad, Harris Sullivan.
Worcestershire: Ed Pollock, Jake Libby (c), Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Gareth Roderick, Ed Barnard, Taylor Cornall, Joe Leach, Henry Cullen (wk), Ben Gibbon, Adam Finch.
Match Details
YOR vs WOR, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup
Date & Time: August 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
Pitch Report
Although the pitch at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough is likely to be a good one to bat on, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, making for a good contest between the bat and ball.
Today’s YOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Harry Duke has scored 128 runs, including a century, in two innings so far.
Batter
Will Fraine has been in excellent form with the bat, smashing 184 runs at a strike rate of 124.32. He has hit 17 fours and nine sixes in the English Domestic One-Day Cup.
All-rounders
Ed Barnard has recorded two half-centuries in as many games, in addition to taking a wicket.
Bowlers
Ben Coad has bowled really well in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.05.
Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Will Fraine (YOR): 265 points
Ed Barnard (WOR): 237 points
Joe Leach (WOR): 159 points
Kashif Ali (WOR): 154 points
Tom Loten (YOR): 133 points
Important stats for YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Will Fraine: 184 runs
Ben Coad: 3 wickets
Tom Loten: 32 runs & 3 wickets
Ed Barnard: 164 runs & 1 wicket
Kashif Ali: 123 runs
Joe Leach: 53 runs & 3 wickets
YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Duke, Kashif Ali, Taylor Cornall, William Luxton, Will Fraine, Joe Leach, Ed Barnard, Tom Loten, Ben Gibbon, Dominic Bess, Ben Coad.
Captain: Will Fraine. Vice-captain: Ed Barnard.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gareth Roderick, Harry Duke, Kashif Ali, William Luxton, Will Fraine, Joe Leach, Ed Barnard, Tom Loten, Ben Gibbon, Harris Sullivan, Ben Coad.
Captain: Will Fraine. Vice-captain: Joe Leach.