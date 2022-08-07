YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Yorkshire (YOR) will take on Worcestershire (WOR) in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Sunday, August 7.

Yorkshire started their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign with a 33-run win over Northamptonshire before losing to Lancashire by seven wickets. Worcestershire, meanwhile, have lost their first two matches, going down against Kent and Hampshire.

YOR vs WOR Probable Playing 11 today

Yorkshire: Will Fraine, Harry Duke (wk), William Luxton, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (c), Matthew Revis, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess, Tom Loten, Ben Coad, Harris Sullivan.

Worcestershire: Ed Pollock, Jake Libby (c), Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Gareth Roderick, Ed Barnard, Taylor Cornall, Joe Leach, Henry Cullen (wk), Ben Gibbon, Adam Finch.

Match Details

YOR vs WOR, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough is likely to be a good one to bat on, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, making for a good contest between the bat and ball.

Today’s YOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Harry Duke has scored 128 runs, including a century, in two innings so far.

Batter

Will Fraine has been in excellent form with the bat, smashing 184 runs at a strike rate of 124.32. He has hit 17 fours and nine sixes in the English Domestic One-Day Cup.

All-rounders

Ed Barnard has recorded two half-centuries in as many games, in addition to taking a wicket.

Bowlers

Ben Coad has bowled really well in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.05.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Will Fraine (YOR): 265 points

Ed Barnard (WOR): 237 points

Joe Leach (WOR): 159 points

Kashif Ali (WOR): 154 points

Tom Loten (YOR): 133 points

Important stats for YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Will Fraine: 184 runs

Ben Coad: 3 wickets

Tom Loten: 32 runs & 3 wickets

Ed Barnard: 164 runs & 1 wicket

Kashif Ali: 123 runs

Joe Leach: 53 runs & 3 wickets

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Yorkshire vs Worcestershire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Duke, Kashif Ali, Taylor Cornall, William Luxton, Will Fraine, Joe Leach, Ed Barnard, Tom Loten, Ben Gibbon, Dominic Bess, Ben Coad.

Captain: Will Fraine. Vice-captain: Ed Barnard.

Dream11 Team for Yorkshire vs Worcestershire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gareth Roderick, Harry Duke, Kashif Ali, William Luxton, Will Fraine, Joe Leach, Ed Barnard, Tom Loten, Ben Gibbon, Harris Sullivan, Ben Coad.

Captain: Will Fraine. Vice-captain: Joe Leach.

