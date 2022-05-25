YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Yorkshire (YOR) host Worcestershire (WOR) at Headingley in Leeds as part of the North Group in the T20 Blast 2022 on Wednesday.

Yorkshire and Worcestershire begin their T20 Blast campaign amid high expectations. Yorkshire boasts a strong squad filled with international experience. The additions of Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf to the side adds more firepower as Yorkshire look to go the distance this time around. Worcestershire, meanwhile, are missing some key players in Colin Munro, Moeen Ali and Dwayne Bravo. But they still have a talented side to fall back on, with Pat Brown set to play his first T20 Blast match since 2020. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons at Headingley.

YOR vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today

YOR XI

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Shadab Khan, Adil Rashid, Jordan Thompson, Haris Rauf and George Hill.

WOR XI

Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliviera, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (c&wk), Ed Barnard, Gareth Roderick, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Josh Baker and Pat Brown.

Match Details

YOR vs WOR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 25th May 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Leeds with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to attack the bowling from the word go with the dimensions of the ground also playing into their hands. However, the spinners could get some help in the middle overs, making for a fairly even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with inclement weather being a concern.

Today’s YOR vs WOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Cox: Ben Cox is set to lead Worcestershire in the absence of Moeen Ali, although it is his batting that will be key to their fortunes. Capable of scoring quick runs in the middle overs. Cox could take up the floater's role depending upon the situation. With no other viable option available in the Yorkshire side, Cox stands out ahead of the game.

Batter

Harry Brook: Harry Brook has been in brilliant form over the last few seasons, with the Yorkshire batter even getting a call-up to the England Test side. A brilliant player of spin, Brook will be key in the middle order. Despite Brook slated to bat at No. 5, his form and explosiveness makes him one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Jordan Thompson: Like Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson has also been in good form across all formats, earning franchise league stints with Karachi Kings and Hobart Hurricanes. While his batting ability adds value down the order, his ability to swing the new ball and use his variations in the backend of the innings holds him in good stead. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Thompson is a must-have in your YOR vs WOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Charlie Morris: Charlie Morris was Worcestershire's best bowler in the previous season, picking up 17 wickets. While his new-ball prowess is highly valued, Morris did well in the middle and death overs when called upon to do so last season. With Morris' experience bound to come in handy, he is a good addition to your YOR vs WOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in YOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook (YOR)

Dawid Malan (YOR)

Ed Barnard (WOR)

Important stats for YOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook - 486 runs in 13 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Average: 69.43

Jordan Thompson - 215 runs in 12 T20 Blast 2021 matches, SR: 185.34

Charlie Morris - 17 wickets in 13 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Average: 23.41

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliveira, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Ed Barnard, Haris Rauf and Pat Brown.

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: Brett D'Oliveira.

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Cox, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliveira, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Ed Barnard, Haris Rauf and Pat Brown.

Captain: Adam Lyth. Vice-captain: Brett D'Oliveira.

Edited by Samya Majumdar