YOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 23rd, 2021

The North Group of the T20 Blast 2021 features a marquee clash between Yorkshire and Worcestershire at Headingley on Wednesday.

Yorkshire have been one of the teams to beat in the North Group with four wins in six games. Although they are well on course for a knockout spot, Yorkshire are in for a tricky phase in the T20 Blast. Their stars Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Adil Rashid are off for international duty, leaving them thin on resources. However, the arrival of Joe Root adds stability to the batting unit with the likes of Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore also capable of destroying T20 Blast opponents at the top of the order. The onus will be on Lockie Ferguson to lead a rather inexperienced attack as Yorkshire eye another win against Worcestershire.

Speaking of Worcestershire, they come into this game on the back of a woeful performance against Nottinghamshire. They succumbed to a 10-wicket loss as they slipped further down the T20 Blast table. While Moeen Ali's absence did hurt them, they will be expecting an improved performance against Yorkshire as they try to sustain their hopes of a knockout spot. Both teams are well and truly capable of bossing the fixture, making for an even contest at Headingley. With valuable points up for grabs, we are in for an absolute thriller in the T20 Blast on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from:

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson

Worcestershire

Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D'Oliveira, Joe Leach, Moeen Ali, Alex Milton, Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown, Ish Sodhi and Ben Dwarshuis

Predicted Playing XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Root (c), Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Matt Waite, Dom Bess, Matt Fisher and Lockie Ferguson

Worcestershire

Riki Wessels, Brett D'Oliviera, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ben Cox (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard (c), Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington and Charlie Morris

Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, North Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 23rd June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

Batsmen are expected to dominate proceedings with not much help on offer for the bowlers. Although the ball should skid nicely on to the bat, the bowlers are likely to revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. Spin could also play a role in the middle overs with wickets in hand being key for the batting side. 170 should be par at Headingley, with either side likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (YOR vs WOR)

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Kohler-Cadmore, A Lyth, J Libby, R Wessels, H Brook, B D'Oliveira, J Thompson, B Dwarshuis, C Morris, L Ferguson and D Bess

Captain: A Lyth. Vice-captain: B D'Oliveira

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Kohler-Cadmore, A Lyth, J Libby, R Whiteley, W Fraine, B D'Oliveira, J Thompson, B Dwarshuis, I Sodhi, L Ferguson and D Bess

Captain: A Lyth. Vice-captain: J Libby

