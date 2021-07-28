YOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Yorkshire will square off against Northamptonshire in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup encounter at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Yorkshire started their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign with a loss to Surrey before bouncing back against Leicestershire. Meanwhile, Northamptonshire went down against Glamorgan in their opening Royal London One-Day Cup game. Both teams will be looking for some consistency when they lock horns with each other.

YOR vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Yorkshire: Will Fraine, Harry Duke (wk), Matthew Revis, Gary Ballance, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall, Jack Shutt, Dominic Bess (c), Matthew Waite, Mathew Pillans, Ben Coad

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos (c & wk), Emilio Gay, Ben Curran, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Charlie Thurston, Tom Taylor, Wayne Parnell, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Match Details

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire, Group A

Date and Time: July 28th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Pitch Report

In the only game that has been played at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough this season, Yorkshire were knocked over for 165. While the fast bowlers found movement with the new ball, the spinners also got some turn. However, the batters can get runs if they are able to spend some time in the middle.

Today’s YOR vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Harry Duke – The Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter has been in top form, smashing a well-made 125 against Leicestershire in the second game of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Batsmen

Gary Ballance – Ballance, who has a superb List ‘A’ record, has had a good start to the Royal London One-Day Cup as well.

Ben Curran – The 25-year-old batter has played four List ‘A’ games, accumulating 157 runs.

All-rounders

Matthew Waite – Waite was the star for Yorkshire in their game against Leicestershire as he picked up a five-wicket haul. He can also be handy with the bat.

Tom Taylor – The 26-year-old Northamptonshire all-rounder took 2/54 and scored 65 against Glamorgan. Overall, he has had a solid start to his List ‘A’ career.

Bowlers

Mathew Pillans – Pillans took four wickets in the first game of the Royal London One-Day Cup. Overall, he has 31 wickets from 21 List ‘A’ games.

Freddie Heldreich - The 19-year-old spinner has had an impressive start to his career, returning with figures of 2/69 against Glamorgan.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Waite (YOR): 165 points

Harry Duke (YOR): 161 points

Tom Taylor (NOR): 141 points

Mathew Pillans (YOR): 139 points

Important stats for YOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Gary Ballance: 82 runs in two games; SR – 89.13

Matthew Waite: Five wickets in two games; ER – 5.76

Tom Taylor: 65 runs and two wickets in one game; SR – 110.17 & ER – 5.40

Ben Curran: 55 runs in one game; SR – 91.67

YOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1: Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Duke, Gary Ballance, Rob Keogh, Ben Curran, George Hill, Wayne Parnell, Tom Taylor, Matthew Waite, Ben Coad, Mathew Pillans, Freddie Heldreich

Captain: Gary Ballance. Vice-captain: Tom Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Harry Duke, Gary Ballance, Ben Curran, George Hill, Tom Taylor, Matthew Waite, Ben Coad, Dominic Bess, Mathew Pillans, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Captain: Mathew Pillans. Vice-captain: Ben Curran

Edited by Samya Majumdar