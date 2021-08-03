YOR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Yorkshire (YOR) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the York Cricket Club in York on Tuesday.

Both Yorkshire and Warwickshire have had inconsistent starts to the Royal London One-Day Cup and are seventh and fifth in the points table respectively. While Yorkshire have two losses, one win and a washout, Warwickshire lost their first two games before winning the next two.

YOR vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

Yorkshire: Will Fraine, Harry Duke (wk), Matthew Revis, Gary Ballance (c), George Hill, William Luxton, Jonathan Tattersall, Matthew Waite, Mathew Pillans, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Matthew Lamb, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Karl Carver, George Garrett, Manraj Johal, Jordan Bulpitt

Match Details

YOR vs VAS, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 3rd 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: York Cricket Club, York

Pitch Report

With this being the first game of the season at the York Cricket Club, the pitch is likely to be a decent one to bat on. While the ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, the bowlers might get some help off the surface as well.

Today’s YOR vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Michael Burgess – The Warwickshire stumper has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 108 runs in four innings. Moreover, he has affected a stumping and has taken five catches behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Robert Yates – The 21-year-old left-hander has been in superb form, amassing 235 runs in three innings in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Gary Ballance – The Yorkshire skipper hasn't really set the stage on fire, but he has the ability to score big. He averages 48.41 in List ‘A’ cricket.

All-rounders

Jacob Bethell - Bethell may have scored just 25 runs in three innings, but he has picked up nine wickets in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Matthew Waite – Waite has been consistent with the ball this season, taking seven wickets in four games so far.

Bowlers

Matthew Pillans – The 30-year-old fast bowler has gone wicketless in his last two Royal London One-Day Cup games. However, he has a top record in List ‘A’ cricket and even picked up four wickets in the first match.

Ethan Brookes – Brookes has been in decent form with the ball, taking four wickets in as many Royal London One-Day Cup games.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell (WAS): 347 points

Robert Yates (WAS): 334 points

Will Rhodes (WAS): 273 points

Matthew Waite (YOR): 256 points

Matthew Lamb (WAS): 227 points

Important stats for YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Waite: Seven wickets from four games; ER – 5.64

George Hill: 131 runs from four games & 0 wickets; SR – 97.03 & ER – 5.35

Robert Yates: 235 runs from three innings; SR – 95.14

Jacob Bethell: Nine wickets from four games; ER – 4.47

YOR vs WAS Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1 for Yorkshire vs Warwickshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Gary Ballance, Matthew Lamb, George Hill, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes, Matthew Waite, Jacob Bethell, Ben Coad, Matthew Pillans, Ethan Brookes

Captain: Jacob Bethell. Vice-captain: Matthew Waite

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Burgess, Gary Ballance, Matthew Lamb, Will Fraine, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes, Matthew Waite, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Pillans, Jack Shutt, Ethan Brookes

Captain: Will Rhodes. Vice-captain: Robert Yates

Edited by Samya Majumdar