YSS vs DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup , Match 14

YSSC (YSS) will take on the Desert Raiders (DR) in the 14th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the YSS vs DR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

YSSC have played two matches so far in the tournament and have managed to win only one. They are currently fourth in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Desert Raiders have also played a couple of matches in the tournament, managing to win one of them. They are currently third owing to a better net run rate than their opponents for the game.

YSS vs DR Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The 14th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 1.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

YSS vs DR, European Cricket League T10, Match 14

Date and Time: March 10, 2022, 1.00 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

YSS vs DR Pitch Report

The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has produced sporting wickets, providing something for players of all trades. While the batters have been dominant in some of the matches, the bowlers have also done their job in other encounters. A close contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards.

YSS vs DR probable playing XIs for today’s match

YSS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

YSS Probable Playing XI

Atheef Gafoor (wk), Manjula Bandara, Salman Munde, Mohamed Simsan, Hemantha Kaurnaratne, Hasanmiya Kazi, Nalaka Dayan, Udaya Liyanagamage (c), Mohamed Rizan, Hassan Mohammed, and Yamani Junaid.

DR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DR Probable Playing XI

Sherjeel Tahir (wk), Aamir Javed, Hassan Arif, Mohammed Saleh (c), Parvinder Kumar, Nithin Saldhana, Kashif Shareef, Ravindy Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Pradeep Wasantha, and Abdul Nabeel.

YSS vs DR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Atheef Gafoor

Atheef Gafoor has been consistent in the first two matches. He has picked up 56.50 points on average, which makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Mohamed Simsan

Mohamed Simsan is in great batting form in the tournament. He has also come in handy with the ball in hand. Simsan is the best choice from the batters section of the match.

All-rounder

K Shareef

Kashif Shareef has been equally good with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has scored runs and also picked up wickets. Sharee is the safest bet from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

Y Junaid

Yamani Junaid looked in brilliant form with the ball in the last match. His most recent exploits make him the best bowler pick for the match.

YSS vs DR Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Kashif Shareef

Kashif Shareef has been brilliant with both the bat and the ball in the first two matches. Shareef's consistent performances so far in the tournament makes him the best choice as the captain or the vice-captain.

Nalaka Dayan

Nalaka Dayan has done a good job with the bat and the ball in the first two matches of the tournament. He seems to be a safe pick as the captain and vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for YSS vs DR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nalaka Dayan

Kashif Shareef

Y Junaid

Mohamed Simsan

Atheef Gafoor

YSS vs DR match expert tips

The pitch has been good for batting but the bowlers have also had their say in some of the matches. Players who are good with both trades will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

YSS vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

YSS vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor, S Munde

Batters: M Simsan, P Kumar, H Arif

All-rounders: K Shareef, R Sanjeewa, S Wishwajith, Nalaka Dayan

Bowlers: Y Junaid, U Liyanagamage

YSS vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

YSS vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor, S Munde

Batters: M Simsan, P Kumar, H Arif

All-rounders: K Shareef, R Sanjeewa, S Wishwajith, Nalaka Dayan

Bowlers: Y Junaid, U Liyanagamage

Poll : 0 votes