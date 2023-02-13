YSS vs KS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will see YSSC (YSS) squaring off against Kuwait Swedish (KS) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, February 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the YSS vs KS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kuwait Swedish won their first match against Panthers Dominator Kuwait by 102 runs. YSSC, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. Both teams will be eyeing a victory here.

YSSC will give it their all to win the match, but Kuwait Swedish are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

YSS vs KS Match Details

The 18th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will be played on February 13 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

YSS vs KS, Match 18

Date and Time: February 13, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who can spend time on this wicket will be able to score runs. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Ecovert FM and Panthers Dominator Kuwait, where a total of 287 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

YSS vs KS Form Guide

YSS - W L L

KS - W

YSS vs KS Probable Playing XI

YSS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Atheef Gafoor (wk), Kalumwila Thushara, Mohamed Simsan, Mohamed Rimzan (c), Manjula Bandara, Buji Babu Rapaka, Siyalhaq Sareefdeen, Hemantha Karunaratne, Nalaka Dayan, Salman Munde, and Udaya Liyanagamage.

KS Playing XI

No injury updates.

R Sandaruwan, Sayed Monib (c), Md Abu Sayed, Ali Zaheer Udin, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Mohammed Sumon, Sujon Miah, Usman Ghani (wk), Yasin Patel, Mohamed Dilhan, and Mohammed Faisal.

YSS vs KS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gafoor

A Gafoor is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Munde is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Sandaruwan

M Simsan and R Sandaruwan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Mushtaq played exceptionally well in the last series and will look to keep up the good work. So, he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Dayan

H Karunaratne and N Dayan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Kumara is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Nimesh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Nimesh and M Sumon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Monib is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

YSS vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

N Dayan

N Dayan will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 119 runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches.

R Sandaruwan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Sandaruwan as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 64 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for YSS vs KS, Match 18

R Sandaruwan

N Dayan

H Karunaratne

M Sumon

R Nimesh

YSSC vs Kuwait Swedish Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

YSSC vs Kuwait Swedish Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Munde, A Gafoor

Batters: M Simsan, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: N Dayan, H Karunaratne, A Zaheeruddin, M Kumara, Y Patel

Bowlers: M Sumon, R Nimesh

YSSC vs Kuwait Swedish Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: S Munde, A Gafoor

Batters: M Simsan, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: N Dayan, H Karunaratne, A Zaheeruddin, M Kumara

Bowlers: M Sumon, R Nimesh, S Monib

