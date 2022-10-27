YSS vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2022, Match 37

YSSC (YSS) will take on NCM Investments (NCMI) in the 37th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, October 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the YSS vs NCMI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

NCM Investments have won four of their last seven matches by big margins and are currently among the top teams in the points table. YSSC, on the other hand, have won only one of their last seven games.

YSSC will give it their all to win the match, but NCM Investments are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

YSS vs NCMI Match Details

The 37th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022 will be played on October 28 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

YSS vs NCMI, Match 37

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 1.00 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Saipem and Future Stars, where a total of 314 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

YSS vs NCMI Form Guide

YSS - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

NCMI - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

YSS vs NCMI Probable Playing XI

YSS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Buji Babu Rapaka, Nalaka Dayan, Mohamed Simsan, Hasanmiya Kazi, Salman Munde, Suranga Gomes (c), Mohamadu Siyalhaq, Gamage Chandana, Hemantha Randimal, Rishad Kabeer (wk), and Atheef Gafoor.

NCMI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Nasir Hussain (c), Diju Sheeli, Unnimohan Mohandas (wk), Nimish Lathif, Meezan Ali, Indika Mangalam, Khaliq Ansari, Robin Samuel, Shahrukh Quddus, Jithin Jose, and Manjula Prasan.

YSS vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Hussain (7 matches, 155 runs, 3 wickets)

N Hussain, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Gafoor is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Simsan (7 matches, 163 runs, 14 wickets)

D Xavier and M Simsan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

N Lathif (7 matches, 91 runs, 7 wickets)

N Lathif and N Dayan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Munde is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Prasan (5 matches, 59 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Gomes and M Prasan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Chandana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

YSS vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Simsan

M Simsan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. He has already taken 14 wickets and smashed 163 runs in the last seven matches.

N Lathif

Since the pitch is decent, you can make N Lathif the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 91 runs and picked up seven wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for YSS vs NCMI, Match 37

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points N Lathif 91 runs and 7 wickets 390 points M Simsan 163 runs and 14 wickets 638 points N Hussain 155 runs and 3 wickets 352 points D Xavier 218 runs and 2 wickets 412 points M Prasan 59 runs and 4 wickets 214 points

YSSC vs NCM Investments Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

YSSC vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

YSSC vs NCM Investments Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: N Hussain, A Gafoor

Batters: M Simsan, D Xavier, A Basha, M Ali

All-rounders: N Dayan, N Lathif

Bowlers: S Gomes, M Prasan, G Chandana

YSSC vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

YSSC vs NCM Investments Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Hussain

Batters: M Simsan, D Xavier, M Ali

All-rounders: N Dayan, N Lathif, I Mangalam, S Munde

Bowlers: K Ansari, M Prasan, G Chandana

