YSS vs SAI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will see the YSSC (YSS) squaring off against Saipem (SAI) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, February 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the YSS vs SAI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Saipem lost their last match of the tournament against NCM Investments by 77 runs. They will hope to win this match and make a comeback in the tournament.

The YSSC, on the other hand, won their last match of the tournament against Stack CC by 82 runs. They will look to keep their winning run going.

Saipem will give it their all to win the match, but the YSSC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

YSS vs SAI Match Details

The 11th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will be played on February 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

YSS vs SAI, Match 11

Date and Time: February 07, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Panthers Dominators Kuwait and Kuwait Swedish, where a total of 254 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

YSS vs SAI Form Guide

YSS - W

SAI - L

YSS vs SAI Probable Playing XI

YSS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Atheef Gafoor (wk), Mohamed Simsan, Manjula Bandara, Hemantha Karunaratne, Nalaka Dayan, Salman Munde, Tuwan Azeez, Udaya Liyanagamage ©, Nibras Tuwan, Hassan Mushtaq, and Mahesh Kumara.

SAI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shiraz Khan ©, Jomin Joseph, Mohammed Farook, Jiss Jacob, Saadh Sajjad, Mohammad Rizwan-ll, Srikar-Reddy Yedla (wk), Stanley Cherian, Sajid Anjillath, Shafir Ali, and Prabosh Lal.

YSS vs SAI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Yedla

S Yedla is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Gafoor is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Simsan

S Khan and M Simsan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team for today's match. S Cherian played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Dayan

H Karunaratne and N Dayan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Anjillath is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Rizwan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Rizwan and S Sajjad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Joseph is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

YSS vs SAI match captain and vice-captain choices

N Dayan

N Dayan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 111 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

H Karunaratne

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Karunaratne as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed seven runs and scalped four wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for YSS vs SAI, Match 11

M Rizwan

N Dayan

H Karunaratne

S Khan

M Simsan

YSSC vs Saipem Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

YSSC vs Saipem Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Yedla, A Gafoor

Batters: M Simsan, S Khan, S Cherian

All-rounders: H Karunaratne, N Dayan, S Anjillath

Bowlers: M Rizwan, S Sajjad, J Joseph

YSSC vs Saipem Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: S Yedla, A Gafoor

Batters: M Simsan, S Khan, S Cherian

All-rounders: H Karunaratne, N Dayan

Bowlers: M Rizwan, S Sajjad, J Joseph, J Jacob

