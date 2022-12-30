YVXI vs PVP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran's T20, Match 13

The 13th game of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will see Yanam Veterans XI (YVXI) square off against Pondicherry Veterans President XI (PVP) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Friday (December 30). Ahead of the gane, here's all you need to know about the YVXI vs PVP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Yanam Veterans have won two of their last three games. Pondicherry Veterans, meanwhile, have won all of their last four games and will look to continue their dominance in the tournament.

Yanam Veterans will look to win the game, but Pondicherry Veterans are expected to prevail.

YVXI vs PVP Match Details

The 13th game of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will be played on December 30 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry at 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: YVXI vs PVP, Match 13

Date and Time: December 30, 2022; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The last game here between Yanam Veterans XI and Mahe Veterans XI saw 258 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

YVXI vs PVP Form Guide

YVXI - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

PVP - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

YVXI vs PVP Probable Playing XIs

YVXI

No injury update

Ke Venkateswara Rao (wk), M Bhanu Kiran Kumar, M Jaya Ramu, P Ramesh Naidu, IK Khan, G Ramesh Babu, A Sunil Kumar, J Chandra Sekhar, Pv-Lakhsmi Narayana Rao, D Muralidhar, and M Durga Prasad

PVP

No injury update

Santosh Kumare-D (wk), Nadaradjane-A, Jayakumar-V, Saiju Titus Titus, Purusothaman-K, Sashikumar-S, Suresh Kumar-K, Bonnero Lurdraja, Venkataraman-S, Jayaraman-D, and Muthukumaran-C

YVXI vs PVP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Murugan

Murugan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. K Venkateswara is another good pick.

Batters

Gilbert A

Gilbert and Jayakumar V are the two best batter picks. Venkataraman S has played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Varma

G Satyanaryan and Varma are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Kiran is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Titus

The top bowler picks are Sashikumar S and S Titus. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Kannu is another good pick.

YVXI vs PVP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Varma

Varma bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here. He has smashed 109 runs and taken five wickets in the last three games.

Gilbert A

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Gilbert the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 60 runs and taken seven wickets in the last four games.

5 Must-Picks for YVXI vs PVP, Match 13

Gilbert A

M Varma

Sashikumar S

S Titus

Jayakumar V

Yanam Veterans XI vs Pondicherry Veterans President XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Yanam Veterans XI vs Pondicherry Veterans President XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Murugan

Batters: Gilbert A, Jayakumar V, Venkataraman S

All-rounders: M Varma, M Kiran, G Satyanaryan

Bowlers: S Titus, Sashikumar S, R Kannu, K Satyanaryana

Yanam Veterans XI vs Pondicherry Veterans President XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Murugan

Batters: Gilbert A, Jayakumar V, Venkataraman S

All-rounders: M Varma, M Kiran, G Satyanaryan, M Durga

Bowlers: S Titus, Sashikumar S, R Kannu

