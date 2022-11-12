YXI vs MXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 15

Yanam XI (YXI) will take on Mahe XI (MXI) in the 15th game of the Pondicherry T20 on Saturday at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the YXI vs MXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, best player picks and playing XIs.

Yanam XI have won one of their four games, while Mahe have won one of their four matches. Mahe will look to win but Yanam are a better team and expected to win.

YXI vs MXI Match Details

Match 15 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 12 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 10:00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: YXI vs MXI, Match 15

Date and Time: November 12 2022; 10:00 am IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced and conducive for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase, as batting is easier in the second innings. The last game here between Mahe XI and Pondicherry North XI saw 291 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets

YXI vs MXI Form Guide

YXI: L-W-L-NR

MXI: L-L-L-W

YXI vs MXI Probable Playing XIs

YXI

No major injury update

Kaladi Nagur Babu (wk), K-Ganapathi, V Manga Satya Sumanth, Kolla Sai Venkata, K-Sunil Kumar, S-Eswararao, R Jayadev, Bharath Kumar-G, C-Lovaraju, K Suresh, N-Ajay Kumar

MXI

No major injury update

Krishna Prasad (wk), Muhammed Salmanul Faris, Ajinas Yousaf, Ashwanth CK, Saju Chothan, Akshay Prabakar, Lijith B, Shijin R, Vijeesh M M, Nijil V P, Vijith A

YXI vs MXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Nagar Babu (3 matches, 46 runs)

Babu, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper. He could also also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Salmanul is another good pick.

Batters

S Chontan (4 matches, 17 runs, 3 wickets)

Vijeesh M and S Chontan are the two best batter picks. V Manga is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

L Lijth (4 matches, 86 runs, 3 wickets)

Lijith B and K Sathish are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Y Divya is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Suresh (3 matches, 9 runs, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks are K Suresh and A Vijith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. C Lovaraju is another good pick.

YXI vs MXI match captain and vice-captain choices

L Lijith

Lijith bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 86 runs and taken three wickets in four games.

K Sathish

As the pitch is good for both bowlers and batters, you could make Sathish the captain of the grand league teams. He bowls at the death and could play a crucial role in this game.

Five Must-Picks for YXI vs MXI, Match 15

L Lijith 86 runs and 3 wickets 212 points K Sathish 58 runs and 3 wickets 185 points A Yousaf 6 wickets 218 points Vijeesh M 111 runs 163 points M Kumar 4 wickets 158 points

Yanam XI vs Mahe XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl both at the start and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Dream11 Prection Today

Wicketkeeper: K Nagar Babu, M Salmanul

Batters: V Manga, Vijeesh M, S Chontan

All-rounders: K Sathish, Y Divya, Lijith B

Bowlers: A Vijith, K Suresh, C Lovaraju

Yanam XI vs Mahe XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Nagar Babu

Batters: V Manga, Vijeesh M, S Chontan, A Zeeshan

All-rounders: K Sathish, Shijin R, Lijith B

Bowlers: M Kumar, A Yousad, P Teja

Poll : 0 votes