YXI vs PNXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 4

Yanam XI (YXI) will be up against Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) in the fourth match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the YXI vs PNXI Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Pondicherry North XI began their season with a 19-run victory over Karaikal XI. Sunil Kumar and Arun Velan batted brilliantly, scoring 24 and 29 runs respectively, and Narayanan KR took three wickets for them.

Meanwhile, Yanam XI will be looking for their first win after losing to West XI in their first game.

YXI vs PNXI Match Details, Pondicherry Inter District T20

The fourth match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 will be played on November 6 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 02.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

YXI vs PNXI, Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 4

Date and Time: November 06, 2022, 02.00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

YXI vs PNXI Pitch Report

The wicket at CAP Ground 3 is expected to favor bowlers over batters. Matches here have generally been low scoring, and this trend is expected to continue in this match as well. Anything above 150 runs could be a par score on this track.

YXI vs PNXI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Yanam XI

No major injury updates.

Yanam XI Probable Playing 11

C Lovaraju, Kola Shiva Sathish Varma N, Rajesh Varma, Kaladi Nagur Babu (c) & (wk), K Sunil Kumar, Suresh, Yalla Divya Raju, S Eswararao, P Tarun Teja Varma, M Ajay Kumar, and V Manga Sumanth.

Pondicherry North XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Pondicherry North XI Probable Playing 11

Surendiran P (wk), P Sunil Kumar, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Radjrathename N, Jai Dagar, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Naarayanan KR, Arunachalm Velan, G Ramesh Gajendiran, Mayank Pandey, and Ashok Kumar Ramarao.

YXI vs PNXI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

P Surendiran (1 match, 4 runs, S.R: 133.33)

Surendiran is expected to play a key role in this game. He is expected to deliver a fine knock in today's match.

Top Batter pick

V Manga Satya (1 match, 28 runs & 1 wicket, E.R: 6.00)

V Manga Satya is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He bats in the top order and scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 100 in the last game while picking up one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Rajakavi Rajagopal (1 match, 14 runs & 2 wickets)

Rajakavi Rajagopal has so far pleased everyone with his all-round performance, scoring 14 runs at a strike rate of 87.50 and taking two wickets in the previous games. He could be a valuable pick for your YXI vs PNXI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Naarayanan KR (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.25)

Naarayanan KR is the leading wicket-taker from his team in the tournament with three wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in one game. Considering his current form and pace, he's a multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

YXI vs PNXI match captain and vice-captain choices

Teja Verma

Teja has been one of his team's most consistent bowlers, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 8.67 in the previous game. He is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Rajesh Verma

Rajesh has been a consistent contributor with the ball so far, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00, so he could be the best pick for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with players for YXI vs PNXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jai Dagar

Rajakavi Rajagopal

Kumar Ramarao

M Ajay Kumar

Yalla Divya Raju

YXI vs PNXI match expert tips

V Arunachalam can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He bats in the middle order and also bowls his full quota of overs, hence he is likely to be a valuable pick for your YXI vs PNXI Dream11 fantasy team.

YXI vs PNXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League

YXI vs PNXI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Surendiran P

Batters: V Manga (vc) Sunil Kumar, G Ramesh

All-rounders: K Satish, R Rajagopal (c), V Arunachalam

Bowlers: Rajesh Verma, Naaryananan KR, M Kumar, Teja Kumar

YXI vs PNXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

YXI vs PNXI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Surendiran P

Batters: V Manga, A Kumar, G Ramesh

All-rounders: K Satish, R Rajagopal (c), V Arunachalam

Bowlers: K Suresh, Naaryananan KR, M Kumar, Teja Kumar (vc)

