ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia, Match 17

Zagreb Sokol (ZAS) will take on Ljubljana (LJU) in match number 17 of the ECS T10 Croatia at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia on Friday.

Zagreb Sokol have been in superb form in the ECS T10 Croatia. They have five wins from six games. In fact, their only loss came on the first day of the competition. Meanwhile, Ljubljana have been a touch inconsistent in the ECS T10 Croatia with three wins and as many losses so far.

ZAS vs LJU Probable Playing 11 today

Zagreb Sokol: Ullah Ahammad, Jai Thakur, Daniel Lazarides (c), Nils Gornall, Aman Maheshwari, Wasal Kamal, Suresh Shanmugam, Mark Davies (wk), Arpit Shukla, Peter Amaan, Christopher Osborne

Ljubljana: Ayush Pandey, Aqeel Mirza, Shoaib Siddiqui, Waqar Khan (wk), Nilesh Ujawe (c), Om Raj, Shahid Arshad, Awais Ikram, Rizwan Zahoor, Tomaz Pazlar, Dinesh Matla

Match Details

ZAS vs LJU, 17th Match, ECS T10 Croatia

Date & Time: October 15th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Croatia

Pitch Report

The track at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having racked up huge scores consistently at the venue. Teams batting first and chasing sides have almost a similar win record on this ground in the ECS T10 Croatia.

Today’s ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Waqar Khan – The LJU wicketkeeper-batter is safe behind the stumps and can make some decent contributions with the bat as well.

Batters

Daniel Lazarides – The ZAS skipper is the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Croatia. He has amassed 223 runs in five innings, smashing 22 sixes in the process.

Shahid Arshad – Arshad has fared well with the bat in the ECS T10 Croatia, scoring 79 runs at a strike rate of 161.22.

All-rounders

Shoaib Siddiqui – The seam-bowling all-rounder has amassed 193 runs in six games at a strike rate of 154.40. On the bowling front, he has taken two wickets.

Peter Amaan – Amaan has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 70 runs while also picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.47.

Bowlers

Nilesh Ujawe – The LJU skipper has bowled decently in the ECS T10 Croatia, claiming three wickets so far.

Suresh Shanmugam – Shanmugam has bowled just five overs in as many games, but he has returned with four scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Prediction Team

Peter Amaan (ZAS): 488 points

Shoaib Siddiqui (LJU): 439 points

Daniel Lazarides (ZAS): 381 points

Ayush Pandey (LJU): 203 points

Nilesh Ujawe (LJU): 196 points

Important stats for ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Prediction Team

Daniel Lazarides: 223 runs from five innings; SR – 247.77

Peter Amaan: 70 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 155.55 & ER – 6.47

Shoaib Siddiqui: 193 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 154.40 & ER – 7.81

Ayush Pandey: 55 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 141.02 & ER – 8.00

ZAS vs LJU Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Croatia)

Dream11 Team for Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana - ECS Croatia T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Waqar Khan, Shahid Arshad, Daniel Lazarides, Aman Maheshwari, Ayush Pandey, Shoaib Siddiqui, Peter Amaan, Arpit Shukla, Nilesh Ujawe, Ullah Ahammad, Suresh Shanmugam

Captain: Daniel Lazarides. Vice-captain: Shoaib Siddiqui

Dream11 Team for Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana - ECS Croatia T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nils Gornall, Shahid Arshad, Daniel Lazarides, Aman Maheshwari, Aqeel Mirza, Shoaib Siddiqui, Peter Amaan, Arpit Shukla, Nilesh Ujawe, Christopher Osborne, Suresh Shanmugam

Captain: Peter Amaan. Vice-captain: Shoaib Siddiqui

Edited by Samya Majumdar