ZAS vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Fancode ECS T10 Croatia, Match 1 and 2

Zagreb Sokol will take on Belgrade in the 1st and 2nd match of the Fancode ECS T10 Croatia at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Split on Monday.

The inaugural edition of the ECS Croatia begins on October 11 and will continue up until October 16. Five teams will be taking part across 24 matches, all of which will be played at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Split. Zagreb Sokol and Belgrade will take part in the first two matches.

ZAS vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today

ZAS XI

Christopher Turkich, Daniel Lazarides, Sohail Ahmad, Peter Armaan, Aman Maheshwari, MD Shaikat, Richard Probst, Viraj Bhammar, Arpit Shukla, Christopher Osborne, Jai Thakur

BEL XI

Wintley Burton, Slobodan Tosic, Leslie Dunbar, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Alexander Dizija, Vukasin Zimonjic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Sachin Shinde, Bogdan Dugic, Mark Pavlovic, Nemanja Zimonjic

Match Details

ZAS vs BEL, Fancode ECS T10 Croatia, Match 1 and 2

Date and Time: 11th October, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Split

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. Swing bowlers might find conditions favorable initially but spinners will come into the game as the match progresses.

Today’s ZAS vs BEL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Dunbar is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play with responsibility. In his last five matches, Dunbar has scored 158 runs.

Batters

D Lazarides is among the best batters in the league. In just four matches, Lazarides has notched up 244 runs at a phenomenal average of 61 and has a strike rate of over 200!

All-rounders

A Mene-Ejegi is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your ZAS vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy side. In the last four games, he has scored 25 runs and picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

Pacer M Shaikat will lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZAS vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

A Mene-Ejegi (BEL)

M Pavlovic (BEL)

D Lazarides (ZAS)

A Dunbar (BEL)

N Gornall (ZAS)

Important stats for ZAS vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

A Mene-Ejegi: 25 runs and 4 wickets in last four matches.

D Lazarides: 244 runs in last four matches.

A Dunbar: 158 runs in last five matches.

ZAS vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Today

ZAS vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Dunbar, D Lazarides, N Gornall, N Zimonjic, S Shanmugam, A Mene-Ejegi, M Pavlovic, M Shaikat, U Ahammad, A Gajic, M Dorgan

Captain: A mene-Ejegi, Vice-Captain: M Pavlovic

ZAS vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Dunbar, D Lazarides, C Turkich, N Gornall, N Zimonjic, S Shanmugam, A Mene-Ejegi, M Pavlovic, M Shaikat, U Ahammad, M Dorgan

Captain: D Lazarides, Vice-Captain: N Gornall

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava