Zagreb Sokol vs Roma CC - Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10 2023

Zagreb Sokol will take on Roma CC in match number seven of Group B in the European Cricket League T10 2023 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZAS vs RCC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have started this tournament strongly and have two wins each under their belt. Zagreb Sokol started with a close six-run win over Star CC before beating United CC Bucharest comfortably.

On the other hand, both of Roma CC’s wins were comprehensive. They hunted down 80 in 7.4 overs against Sporting Alfas before chasing down 74 in 5.5 overs against United CC Bucharest.

ZAS vs RCC, Match Details

The seventh match in Group B of the European Cricket League T10 2023 between Zagreb Sokol and Roma CC will be played on March 14th, 2023, at Cartama Oval, Cartama.

The game is set to take place at 6 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZAS vs RCC

Date & Time: March 14th, 2023, 6 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval has usually been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently gotten big runs at this venue, and this competition has seen big scores being chased down as well.

ZAS vs RCC Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Zagreb Sokol: W, W

Roma CC: W, W

ZAS vs RCC Probable Playing 11 today

Zagreb Sokol Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zagreb Sokol Probable Playing XI: Jawahar Danikula, Saghar Manzoor, Hari Satheedevi, Arpit Shukla, Wasal Kamal, Aman Maheshwari (c), Sam Houghton (wk), Sohail Ahmad, Sushant Rana, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Suresh Shanmugam

Roma CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Roma CC Probable Playing XI: Dinidu Marage, Charles Fernando, Akash Waduwawalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Rahat Ahmed, Thilina Rathnayakas

Today’s ZAS vs RCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sujith Rillagodage (2 matches, 4 dismissals)

Sujith Rillagodage has not gotten to bat, but he has contributed behind the stumps. He has affected three stumpings and been a part of one runout.

Top Batter Pick

Saghar Manzoor (2 matches, 22 runs)

Saghar Manzoor has got decent starts and has looked in good touch. He has mustered 22 runs at a strike-rate of 129.41.

Top All-Rounder Pick

Charles Fernando (2 matches, 62 runs, 1 wicket)

Charles Fernando is in good all-round form. He has aggregated 62 runs in two innings while striking at 193.75. He has chipped in with one wicket with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Jawahar Danikula (2 matches, 50 runs, 3 wickets)

Jawahar Danikula has been in excellent form with both bat and ball. He has taken three scalps at an economy of 7 and has scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 172.41.

ZAS vs RCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Akash Waduwawalage (2 matches, 40 runs, 3 wickets)

Akash Waduwawalage has had an all-round impact in this competition so far. He has scored 40 runs without being dismissed and has a strike rate of 173.91. He has three scalps at an economy rate of 3.75.

Wasal Kamal (2 matches, 42 runs, 4 wickets)

Wasal Kamal has made effective all-round contributions in this tournament. He has scored 42 runs while striking at 175.00. With the ball, he has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

5 must-picks with player stats for ZAS vs RCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Wasal Kamal 42 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Jawahar Danikula 50 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Akash Waduwawalage 40 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Charles Fernando 62 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Crishan Kalugamage 4 wickets in 2 matches

ZAS vs RCC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders, and they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Charles Fernando, Wasal Kamal, Dinidu Marage, Akash Waduwawalage, and Jawahar Danikula will be the ones to watch out for.

ZAS vs RCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Zagreb Sokol vs Roma CC - European Cricket League T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sam Houghton, Sujith Rillagodage

Batters: Saghar Manzoor, Murugan Kanageshwaran

All-rounders: Hari Satheedevi, Charles Fernando, Crishan Kalugamage

Bowlers: Wasal Kamal, Dinidu Marage, Akash Waduwawalage, Jawahar Danikula

ZAS vs RCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Zagreb Sokol vs Roma CC - European Cricket League T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sujith Rillagodage

Batters: Saghar Manzoor

All-rounders: Hari Satheedevi, Charles Fernando, Aman Maheshwari, Crishan Kalugamage

Bowlers: Wasal Kamal, Suresh Shanmugam, Akash Waduwawalage, Jawahar Danikula, Thilina Rathnayakas

