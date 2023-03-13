ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 5

The fifth match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Zagreb Sokol squaring off against United CC Bucharest (ZAS vs UCCB) on Tuesday, March 14. The Cartama Oval in Spain will host this much-anticipated contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Zagreb Sokol won their last match in this tournament against Star CC by six runs. They will be looking to build on the momentum they gathered from that result. United CC Bucharest, on the other hand, lost their last match against Roma CC by nine wickets. They will want to bounce back by winning this upcoming contest.

United CC Bucharest will give it their all to win the match, but Zagreb Sokol are expected to win this European Cricket League T10 encounter.

ZAS vs UCCB Match Details

The fifth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 14 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest, Match 5, European Cricket League T10.

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, but batters who are technically gifted will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this wicket.

The last match played on this pitch was between Roma CC and United CC Bucharest, where a total of 150 runs were scored for the loss of nine wickets.

ZAS vs UCCB Form Guide

Zagreb Sokol - W.

United CC Bucharest - L.

ZAS vs UCCB Probable Playing XI

ZAS Playing XI

No injury updates for Zagreb Sokol heading into this crucial encounter.

Mark Davies I, Saghar Manzoor, Jai Thakur (c), David Skinner, Sam Houghton (wk), Sohail Ahmad I, Wasal Kamal, Suresh Shanmugam, Arpit Shukla, Sushant Rana, Ali Zafar I.

UCCB Playing XI

No injury updates for United CC Bucharest ahead of this must-win contest.

Lalit Panjabi, Rohit Kumar I (wk), Kaustubh Chavan, Nitesh Jaiswal, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan, Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Bevinje, Ali Hussain II (c), Rajesh Kumar Jr., Shantanu Vashisht, Marian Gherasim.

ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Houghton

S Houghton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your fantasy team for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in this game as well and should be a lock pick.

R Kumar is another good pick for you to consider adding to your Dream11 outfit for this contest.

Batters

S Manzoor

R Satheesan and S Manzoor are the two best batter picks for your ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 fantasy team. They have both previously proven how good they can be on their day and will be keen to deliver in this game as well.

K Chavan played exceptionally well in the last series and showed his ability to deliver in important moments. He is also a good pick for your fantasy team for this upcoming contest.

All-rounders

H Satheedevi

L Panjabi and H Satheedevi are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this contest. They are both likely to bat in the top order and are also expected to complete their quota of overs. Panjabi and Satheedevi also have plenty of experience at this level, making them bankable options.

S Ahmad I is another good pick for your fantasy outfit for the upcoming match.

Bowlers

W Kamal

The top bowler picks for your ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 fantasy team are S Vashisht and W Kamal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

J Danikula is another good pick for your Dream11 fantasy outfit for this contest.

ZAS vs UCCB match captain and vice-captain choices

H Satheedevi

H Satheedevi will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in the game and will enter the contest after taking a wicket in the last match.

J Danikula

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Danikula your fantasy team's captain or vice-captain. He will bat in the middle order and is also expected to complete his quota of overs in the match.

Danikula is a valuable captaincy option for your grand league teams. He will come into this game after smashing 45 runs and scalping a wicket in his last match, and will be keen to add to both those tallies.

5 Must-Picks for ZAS vs UCCB, Match 5

J Danikula

H Satheedevi

W Kamal

S Vashisht

S Manzoor

Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs in your ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 fantasy team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest - Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 [Head-to-head]

Wicket-keeper: S Houghton.

Batters: S Manzoor, R Satheesan, K Chavan.

All-rounders: H Satheedevi, A Maheshwari, R Kumar, S Ahmad.

Bowlers: W Kamal, S Vashisht, A Ahmed.

Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest - Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 [Grand League]

Wicket-keeper: S Houghton.

Batters: S Manzoor, A Unnikrishnan, A Asif.

All-rounders: H Satheedevi, L Panjabi, R Kumar, S Ahmad.

Bowlers: W Kamal, S Vashisht, J Danikula.

