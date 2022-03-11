ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 9

Zenith C.C. (ZCC) will take on Nirvana S.A. (NSA) in the ninth match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday.

Zenith C.C. have had a torrid start to their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign, losing their first two fixtures. Nirvana S.A., meanwhile, lost their first game before beating Sonari Town Club by a big margin.

ZCC vs NSA Probable Playing 11 today

Zenith C.C: Rajibul Hoque (wk), Joges Sarma, Kulodip Das, Kazi Arafat Zakaria, Bubul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Saddam Hussain, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (c), Hirak jyoti Hazarika, Amrit Sarkar.

Nirvana S.A: Jogeswar Bhumij (c), Shraban Kumar Khound (wk), Abinash Rowniar, Dibash Hazarika, Asarjo Ganthal, Siddartha Baruah, Aamir Noor Ali, Pawan Majhi, Mintu Roy, Bikash Kurmi, Daikho Das.

Match Details

ZCC vs NSA, 9th Match, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 11th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rajibul Hoque is quite safe behind the stumps and can also be effective with the bat.

Batter

Dibash Hazarika has had a couple of good starts, mustering 36 runs in two Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 games.

All-rounder

Siddartha Baruah could make an impact with both the bat and ball. He has taken four wickets in addition to scoring 33 runs.

Bowlers

Bikash Kurmi has been superb all-round, scoring 45 runs and picking up four wickets.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been Zenith's best player in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 so far, taking three wickets. He is also a handy customer with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction Team

Bikash Kurmi (NSA): 223 points

Siddartha Baruah (NSA): 201 points

Jogeswar Bhumij (NSA): 175 points

Pawan Majhi (NSA): 152 points

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (ZCC): 112 points

Important stats for ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction Team

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta: 13 runs & 3 wickets

Bikash Kurmi: 45 runs & 4 wickets

Siddartha Baruah: 33 runs & 4 wickets

Jogeswar Bhumij: 26 runs & 4 wickets

ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Zenith C.C vs Nirvana S.A - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rajibul Hoque, Dibash Hazarika, Joges Sarma, Kazi Arafat Zakaria, Jogeswar Bhumij, Siddartha Baruah, Aamir Noor Ali, Golam Rabbani, Bikash Kurmi, Pawan Majhi, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Captain: Siddartha Baruah. Vice-captain: Bikash Kurmi.

Dream11 Team for Zenith C.C vs Nirvana S.A - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abinash Rowniar, Rajibul Hoque, Dibash Hazarika, Kulodip Das, Joges Sarma, Jogeswar Bhumij, Siddartha Baruah, Bikash Kurmi, Pawan Majhi, Amrit Sarkar, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Captain: Jogeswar Bhumij. Vice-captain: Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Edited by Samya Majumdar