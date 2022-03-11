ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 9

Zenith C.C. (ZCC) will take on Nirvana S.A. (NSA) in the ninth match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday.
Zenith C.C. have had a torrid start to their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign, losing their first two fixtures. Nirvana S.A., meanwhile, lost their first game before beating Sonari Town Club by a big margin.
ZCC vs NSA Probable Playing 11 today
Zenith C.C: Rajibul Hoque (wk), Joges Sarma, Kulodip Das, Kazi Arafat Zakaria, Bubul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Saddam Hussain, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (c), Hirak jyoti Hazarika, Amrit Sarkar.
Nirvana S.A: Jogeswar Bhumij (c), Shraban Kumar Khound (wk), Abinash Rowniar, Dibash Hazarika, Asarjo Ganthal, Siddartha Baruah, Aamir Noor Ali, Pawan Majhi, Mintu Roy, Bikash Kurmi, Daikho Das.
Match Details
ZCC vs NSA, 9th Match, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022
Date & Time: March 11th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Pitch Report
The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.
Today’s ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Rajibul Hoque is quite safe behind the stumps and can also be effective with the bat.
Batter
Dibash Hazarika has had a couple of good starts, mustering 36 runs in two Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 games.
All-rounder
Siddartha Baruah could make an impact with both the bat and ball. He has taken four wickets in addition to scoring 33 runs.
Bowlers
Bikash Kurmi has been superb all-round, scoring 45 runs and picking up four wickets.
Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been Zenith's best player in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 so far, taking three wickets. He is also a handy customer with the bat.
Top 5 best players to pick in ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction Team
Bikash Kurmi (NSA): 223 points
Siddartha Baruah (NSA): 201 points
Jogeswar Bhumij (NSA): 175 points
Pawan Majhi (NSA): 152 points
Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (ZCC): 112 points
Important stats for ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction Team
Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta: 13 runs & 3 wickets
Bikash Kurmi: 45 runs & 4 wickets
Siddartha Baruah: 33 runs & 4 wickets
Jogeswar Bhumij: 26 runs & 4 wickets
ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rajibul Hoque, Dibash Hazarika, Joges Sarma, Kazi Arafat Zakaria, Jogeswar Bhumij, Siddartha Baruah, Aamir Noor Ali, Golam Rabbani, Bikash Kurmi, Pawan Majhi, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta
Captain: Siddartha Baruah. Vice-captain: Bikash Kurmi.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abinash Rowniar, Rajibul Hoque, Dibash Hazarika, Kulodip Das, Joges Sarma, Jogeswar Bhumij, Siddartha Baruah, Bikash Kurmi, Pawan Majhi, Amrit Sarkar, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta
Captain: Jogeswar Bhumij. Vice-captain: Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.