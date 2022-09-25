ZCT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the RCA T20 Cup 2022 will see the Zonic Tigers (ZCT) squaring off against the Challengers (CHG) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZCT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

The Zonic Tigers are among the strongest teams in this year's RCA T20 Cup 2022 as they have won three of their last four games. Challengers, on the other hand, have won two of their last three games.

Challengers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Zonic Tigers are a relatively better team. The Zonic Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZCT vs CHG Match Details

The 13th match of the RCA T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 25 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZCT vs CHG, Match 13

Date and Time: September 25, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali was between the Zonic Tigers and the Kutchi Tigers, where a total of 251 runs were scored in 34.3 overs at a loss of 17 wickets. The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch.

ZCT vs CHG Form Guide

ZCT - W L W W

CHG - L W W

ZCT vs CHG Probable Playing XI

ZCT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Martin Akayezu, David Uwimana (wk), Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, Uwiduhaye Eric, Jean Claude Nganji, Israel Mugisha, and Rodrigues Niyomugabo.

CHG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Zephania Arinaitwe, Niyomugaba Eric, Subhasis Samal, Siraje Nsubuga, Zappy Bimenyimana, Kumar Ramalingam, Sairam Gopalan, Evode Mutuyimana, Ramit Jaitly, and Mohammad Faizal.

ZCT vs CHG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Ndikubwimana (3 matches, 124 runs)

D Ndikubwimana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a superb knock of 74 runs in the last match against the Kigali CC.

Batters

J Tuyizere (4 matches, 194 runs)

J Tuyizere and W Niyitanga are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Gopalan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Akayezu (4 matches, 90 runs, 8 wickets)

M Akayezu and S Samal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Eric is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Niyomugabo (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Niyomugabo and Z Beminyimana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ntirenganya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZCT vs CHG match captain and vice-captain choices

M Akayezu

M Akayezu will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 90 runs and taken eight wickets in the last four matches.

S Samal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Samal as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs if required. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 67 runs and picked up two wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZCT vs CHG, Match 13

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points N Eric 49 runs and 1 wicket 122 points M Akayezu 90 runs and 8 wickets 437 points S Samal 67 runs and 3 wickets 168 points J Tuyizere 194 runs 299 points D Ndikubwimana 124 runs 189 points

Zonic Tigers vs Challengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zonic Tigers vs Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Zonic Tigers vs Challengers Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Ndikubwimana, D Uwimana

Batters: J Tuyizere, W Niyitanga, S Gopalan

All-rounders: M Akayezu, N Eric, S Samal

Bowlers: I Ntirenganya, Z Bimenyimana, R Niyomugabo

Zonic Tigers vs Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Zonic Tigers vs Challengers Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Ndikubwimana

Batters: J Tuyizere, W Niyitanga, Z Arinaitwe

All-rounders: M Akayezu, N Eric, S Nsubuga, S Samal

Bowlers: S Ntwali, Z Bimenyimana, R Niyomugabo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far