ZCT vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup 2022 Final

Zonic Tigers will take on Kigali CC in the final of the RCA T20 Cup 2022 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda, Kigali City on Sunday (October 1).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZCT vs KCC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These two teams have had a similar run of form this season. They have four wins and a loss and eventually qualified for the final by finishing in the top two. The only loss for Zonic Tigers came against Kigali CC. Meanwhile, Kigali CC lost to Kutchi Tigers.

ZCT vs KCC, Match Details

The final of the RCA T20 Cup 2022 between Zonic Tigers and Kigali CC will be played on October 2 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda, Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZCT vs KCC

Date & Time: October 2, 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City is usually a good one to bat on. But there could be something in it for the bowlers as well. Thus, an all-round surface could well be in store for this encounter.

ZCT vs KCC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Zonic Tigers: W-W-W-L-W

Kigali CC: W-L-W-W-W

ZCT vs KCC Probable Playing 11 today

Zonic Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zonic Tigers Probable Playing XI: Martin Akayezu (c), Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Ignace Ntirenganya, Wilson Niyitanga, Innocent Mwebaze, Brian Asaba, Steven Ntwali, Israel Mugisha, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, David Uwimana (wk), Daniel Gumyusenge.

Kigali CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kigali CC Probable Playing XI: Zaki Hassan (c), Muhammad Zeeshan, Hamza Khan, Muhammad Nadir, Calvin Watuwa, Steve Wambose, Asif Kanuga, Rahim Teli, Muhammad Mujtaba, Karasira Charlier, Kazim Patel (wk).

Today’s ZCT vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Steve Wambose (4 innings, 75 runs, 7 wickets)

Steve Wambose has been very effective in all facets of the game. He has mustered 75 runs in four innings and has seven wickets to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Jean Bosco Tuyizere (4 innings, 194 runs)

Jean Bosco Tuyizere is batting really well in this tournament. He has already smashed a ton and overall, he has accumulated 194 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 159.02.

Top All-rounder Pick

Brian Asaba (3 matches, 87 runs, 3 wickets)

Brian Asaba has been brilliant all-round. He has got 87 runs while striking at 189.13 and has picked up three wickets in the six overs he has bowled across three games.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Nadir (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Muhammad Nadir has been in excellent form with the ball. He has taken eight wickets in five games and has an economy of 4.57.

ZCT vs KCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Hamza Khan (5 matches, 220 runs, 5 wickets)

Hamza Khan has been magnificent with both bat and ball. He is at the top of the run charts and has amassed 220 runs while striking at 173.23. With the ball, Khan has taken five wickets.

Martin Akayezu (5 matches, 93 runs, 8 wickets)

Martin Akayezu is in top all-round form. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker and has picked up eight scalps at an economy of 6.38. Akayezu has also made 93 runs at a strike-rate of 169.09.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZCT vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hamza Khan 220 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Martin Akayezu 93 runs & 8 wickets in 5 matches Steve Wambose 75 runs & 7 wickets in 4 innings Muhammad Nadir 8 wickets in 5 matches Jean Bosco Tuyizere 194 runs in 4 innings

ZCT vs KCC match expert tips

There are some quality all-rounders on both sides and the likes of Hamza Khan, Calvin Watuwa, Martin Akayezu, Brian Asaba will be the ones to watch out for. They will also be the top captaincy contenders.

ZCT vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Zonic Tigers vs Kigali CC - RCA T20 Cup 2022 Final.

Wicket-keeper: Steve Wambose

Batters: Zaki Hassan, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Wilson Niyitanga

All-rounders: Hamza Khan, Calvin Watuwa, Martin Akayezu, Brian Asaba

Bowlers: Muhammad Nadir, Steven Ntwali, Ignace Ntirenganya

ZCT vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Zonic Tigers vs Kigali CC - RCA T20 Cup 2022 Final.

Wicket-keeper: Steve Wambose

Batters: Zaki Hassan, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana

All-rounders: Hamza Khan, Martin Akayezu, Brian Asaba

Bowlers: Muhammad Nadir, Karasira Charlier, Steven Ntwali, Innocent Mwebaze

