ZCT vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup 2022, Match 1

The Zonic Tigers (ZCT) will take on the Spartans (SPT) in the opening match of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, Rwanda, on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZCT vs SPT Dream11 prediction.

The Zonic Tigers lost just one game in the RCA T20 Cup and became champions after beating Kigali CC by 58 runs in the final. They will now be looking to repeat the feat in the T10 competition. Meanwhile, the Spartans had a poor RCA T20 Cup campaign. They lost four matches in a row and finished last.

ZCT vs SPT Match Details, RCA T10 Cup 2022

The first match of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 between the Zonic Tigers and the Spartans will be played on October 8 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZCT vs SPT, Match 1, RCA T10 Cup 2022

Date & Time: October 8th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City, Rwanda

ZCT vs SPT Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City, is usually a good one to bat on. But there could be something in it for the bowlers as well.

ZCT vs SPT Probable Playing 11 today

Zonic Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zonic Tigers Probable Playing XI: David Uwimana (wk), Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Jean Claude Nganji, Martin Akayezu (c), Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, Innocent Mwebaze, Steven Ntwali, Brian Asaba.

Spartans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Spartans Probable Playing XI: Chiranjith Deju Amin, Imran Luhar (wk), Mohammed Zahid Khan, Jawahar Manickam, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Shekh Feroz Shekh Iqbal, Dinesh Maganti, Debasis Samal, Shema David, Shaikh Mahebub, Afzal Shaikh.

Today’s ZCT vs SPT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Imran Luhar

Imran Luhar was the leading run-scorer for SPT in the RCA T20 Cup 2022. He mustered 85 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 151.79.

Top Batter Pick

Wilson Niyitanga

Wilson Niyitanga seemed to be in good touch with the bat in the T20 competition, having accumulated 173 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 138.40.

Top All-rounder Pick

Debasis Samal

Debasis Samal was one of the best players for SPT in the RCA T20 Cup. He scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 122.81 and picked up three wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Ignace Ntirenganya

Ignace Ntirenganya is one of the premier bowlers for ZCT. He took seven wickets in six RCA T20 Cup 2022 games at an economy rate of 6.94.

ZCT vs SPT match captain and vice-captain choices

Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Jean Bosco Tuyizere had a superb run in the RCA T20 Cup, amassing 198 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 147.76.

Martin Akayezu

Martin Akayezu was magnificent with both the bat and ball in the RCA T20 Cup. The seam-bowling all-rounder returned with 11 wickets from six games at an economy rate of 6.68. On the batting front, he scored 124 runs while striking at 147.62.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZCT vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from RCA T20 Cup 2022)

Player Player Stats Jean Bosco Tuyizere 198 runs in 5 innings Martin Akayezu 124 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches Debasis Samal 70 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Ignace Ntirenganya 7 wickets in 6 matches Imran Luhar 85 runs in 4 matches

ZCT vs SPT match expert tips

Both teams boast some quality all-rounders who were consistent in the RCA T20 Cup. Thus, the likes of Martin Akayezu, Brian Asaba, Chiranjith Deju Amin, and Debasis Samal could be vital picks in the ZCT vs SPT game.

ZCT vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ZCT vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Imran Luhar

Batters: Jean Bosco Tuyizere (c), Wilson Niyitanga, Mohammed Zahid Khan

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu, Brian Asaba, Chiranjith Deju Amin, Debasis Samal (vc)

Bowlers: Ignace Ntirenganya, Steven Ntwali, Shaikh Mahebub

ZCT vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZCT vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: David Uwimana, Imran Luhar (vc)

Batters: Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Wilson Niyitanga, Dinesh Kumar Parwani

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu (c), Chiranjith Deju Amin, Debasis Samal

Bowlers: Ignace Ntirenganya, Steven Ntwali, Shema David

