ZCT vs TR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the RCA T20 Cup, Match 12

Zonic Tigers (ZCT) will take on Telugu Royals (TR) in the 12th match of the RCA T20 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Saturday, May 06. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZCT vs TR Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Zonic Tigers have started well their campaign, defeating KCC by 8 wickets before losing to IPRC Kigali. They are sitting third in the points table with a single victory, in three games, including a rain-abandoned fixture.

Meanwhile, Telugu Royals have had an inconsistent run in the competition with one win and two losses. Both teams will look to get back on winning track with a win here.

ZCT vs TR Match Details

The 12th match of the RCA T20 Cup will be played on May 06 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The match is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZCT vs TR, RCA T20 Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: May 06, 2023, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

ZCT vs TR Pitch Report

The Gahana International Cricket Stadium usually favors batters, with a first-innings average score of 110 runs. While fast bowlers are expected to get some early swing with the new ball, spinners could also play a role as the match wears on. Anything over 160 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 110

Average second innings score: 100

ZCT vs TR Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Zonic Tigers: W-L-L

Telugu Royals: L-L-W

ZCT vs TR probable playing 11s for today’s match

ZCT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ZCT Probable Playing 11

Martin Akayezu (c), Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Israel Mugisha, Daniel Gumyusenge, Steven Ntwari, Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (wk), lgnace Ntirenganya, Rodrigues Niyomugabo, Niyonshuti Elie, Kwizera Onesme

TR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TR Probable Playing 11

Ramu Morampudi (c), Samba Shiva Rao Botla (wk), Yvan Mitari, Narendra Kavuluri, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Roger Mukasa, Brian Masaba, Joshua Niyonkuru, Shema Yvan, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Ishimwe Arnold

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shiva Rao

Shiva Rao is an excellent choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team wicketkeeper. He has yet to play a big inning, but he has the ability to put pressure on a bowler with the bat in hand.

Top Batter pick

Roger Mukasa (2 matches, 90 runs, 3 wickets)

Mukasa seems to be in good touch with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 90 runs in two innings and has taken three wickets while being economical.

Top All-rounder pick

Daniel Gumyusenge (2 matches, 46 runs, and 4 wickets)

Daniel Gumyusenge has been in wonderful form with both the bat and the ball. He has amassed 46 runs and also picked up four wickets in two games. Such exploits make him a must-have in your ZCT vs TR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Israel Mugisha (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.59)

Israel Mugisha is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scalped two wickets in as many games at an economy of 5.59.

ZCT vs TR match captain and vice-captain choices

Martin Akayezu

Martin Akayezu is an impactful player in the RCA T20 Cup. He has hammered 30 runs at an average of 30.00 and has taken three wickets in two games and should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your ZCT vs TR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Ramu Morampudi

Ramu Morampudi is the fourth leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken five wickets at an average of 16.50. He is a wonderful choice for vice-captain in today's outing.

5 Must-picks for ZCT vs TR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Steven Ntwari

Yvan Mitari

Narendra Kavuluri

Amith Shivabhai Patel

Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf

ZCT vs TR match expert tips

Shema Yvan and Brian Masaba have been fantastic with their all-round skills. They can prove to be a safe captaincy pair for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head-to-Head League

ZCT vs TR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Batters: Wilson Niyitanga, R Mukasa, J Hakimziman

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu, S Yvan, I Ntirengan, B Masaba, Ramu Morampudi

Bowler: I Mugisha

ZCT vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

ZCT vs TR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Batters: Wilson Niyitanga, R Mukasa

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu, J Niyonkuru, I Ntirengan, B Masaba, Ramu Morampudi

Bowler: R Niyomugab

