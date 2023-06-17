ZGS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ajman T10 League 2023, Match 2

Z Games Strikers (ZGS) will be up against Ajman Heroes ((AJH) in the second game of the Ajman T10 League 2023 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in UAE on Saturday (June 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs AJH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report for the game.

Adnan ul Mulk will lead the Ajman Heroes. They also have Khalid Shah, Harshit Kaushik, Mohammed Faraazuddin and Jeevan Gangadharan in their ranks. Meanwhile, the Strikers are keen on improving after a disappointing showing in the Bukhatir T20 League 2023, winning only one of their three league games.

Umair Ali Khan, Muhammad Azhar and Ronak Panoly will be the key players for them in this game.

ZGS vs AJH Match Details

The second game of the Ajman T10 League 2023 between Z Games Strikers and Ajman Heroes will be played on June 17, 2023, at the Eden Gardens Stadium in the UAE at 08.45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: ZGS vs AJH, Ajman T10 League 2023

Date & Time: June 17, 2023; 08.45 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Stadium, UAE

ZGS vs AJH, Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens Stadium is a high-scoring wicket, and batters are expected to thrive. Bowlers have found ample support at the venue, with spinners being especially useful in the middle overs. The average first-innings score is around 90.

ZGS vs AJH Probable Playing XIs

Z Games Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns

Z Games Strikers Probable Playing XI

Shahrukh Amin, Ashwanth Valthapa, Faisal Altaf, Furqan Khalil, Safeer Tariq (wk), Muhammad lsmail, Sardar Bahzad, Muhammad Azhar, Babar lqbal, Shahid Bhutta, Awais Nazir

Ajman Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Ajman Heroes Probable Playing XI

Adnan ul Mulk (c), Nasir Aziz, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Usman, Mohammed Ajmal, Khalid Shah, Harshit Kaushik, Jeevan Gangadharan, Muhammad Sameer, Mohammed Faraazuddin

Today’s ZGS vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khalid Shah

Shah is an experienced and best possible wicketkeeper choice. He did well with the bat in the previous tournament and can also help score points with his keeping abilities.

Top batter pick

Shahrukh Amin

Amin, who has been in great form, will be one to watch out for He was in excellent form in the Bukhatir T20 League 2023, taking three wickets and scoring 106 runs in five games at a strike rate of 93.81.

Top allrounders pick

Mohammed Faraazuddin

Faraazuddin is a brilliant all-rounder who can strike the ball freely and whose off-spin makes him dangerous in the middle overs. He has scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 114.29 and taken one wicket in four Bukhatir T20 League games.

Top bowler pick

Faisal Altaf

Altaf was outstanding in the Bukhatir T20 League 2023 last month. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for his side with five wickets at an economy rate of 7.62 in four games.

ZGS vs AJH match captain and vice-captain choices

Jeevan Gangadharan

Gangadharan is the best bet for captain choice, thanks to his hitting and death-bowling prowess.

He scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 168.63 and took three wickets at an economy rate of 6.36 in five Bukhatir T20 League games. Gangadharan could prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick.

Ronak Panoly

Panoly could be an interesting pick. He has scored 33 runs and taken two wickets at an economy of 6.45 in three Bukhatir T20 League matches.

Five must-picks for ZGS vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Faisal Altaf

Harshit Kaushik

Nasir Aziz

Jeevan Gangadharan

Furqan Khalil

ZGS vs AJH Match Expert Tips: Match 2

Muhammad Azhar, Umair Ali Khan and Syed Shah are some of the most well-known names in the shortest format and have a solid reputation as capable players, making them good choices for multiplier roles.

ZGS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head-League

ZGS vs AJH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Safeer Tariq

Batters: S Amin, H Kaushik, Syed Shah

All-rounders: Mohammed Faraazuddin, M Ajmal, Umair Ali khan

Bowlers: A Sangwan, Faisal Altaf, M Sameer

ZGS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

ZGS vs AJH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Safeer Tariq

Batters: S Amin, H Kaushik, A Ul Mulk

All-rounders: Mohammed Faraazuddin, M Ajmal, Umair Ali khan, Muhammad Azhar

Bowlers: A Sangwan, Faisal Altaf

