ZGS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will see the Z Games Strikers (ZGS) square off against the CSS Group (CSG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, April 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Z-Games Strikers have played one match and emerged on the losing side. The CSS Group, on the other hand, have managed to win the only game that they have played in the tournament. They are currently at number two in the points table and will be looking to grab the top position with a win in this match.

ZGS vs CSG Match Details

The 14th game of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 23 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, commencing from 10.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZGA vs CSG, Match 14

Date and Time: April 23, 2023, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

ZGS vs CSG, Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be good for batting. While batters will enjoy playing on this surface, spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

ZGS vs CSG Probable Playing XIs

ZGS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZGS Probable Playing XI

S Tariq, S Bahzad, L Singh, A Fernandes, S Amin, R Panoly, F Altaf, A Shetty, N Keswani, N Hussain, and M Ismail.

CSG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CSG Probable Playing XI

A Fazal, A Maladath, R Haridas, Zohaib-Khan, V Raj, A Hrithwik, J Sunilkumar, A Farzeen, P Vimalnadh, K Kala, and G Chathuranga.

ZGS vs CSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Tariq

Tariq has been in good form in the tournament with the bat. He is the best pick from the options available for the match from this category.

Batter

V Raj

Raj bats in the top order and has the ability to change the complexion of a match with his aggressive batting. Raj will be a good pick for the match.

All-rounder

A Farzeen

Farzeen can be very effective with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up wickets while scoring big makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

N Keswani

Keswani has been very good with the ball in the previous match. His wicket-taking form makes him a great choice from the bowler section.

ZGS vs CSG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Farzeen

Farzeen's all-round ability makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and hence will be a safe bet to take.

N Keswani

Kewsani has been in great wicket-taking form in the first match of the tournament. He will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ZGS vs CSG, Match 14

S Tariq

L Singh

A Farzeen

N Keswani

V Raj

ZGS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: L Tariq

Batters: L Singh, V Raj, Zohaib Khan

All-rounders: R Panoly, A Farzeen, S Amin, J Sunilkumar

Bowlers: N Keswani, N Hussain, P Vimalnadh

ZGS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Grand League Team

