ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 18

Z Games Strikers (ZGS) will lock horns with The Expendables (EXP) in Match 18 of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 18.

Z Games Strikers have had a wonderful run so far. They have won four of their six games and are third in the table. Z Games Strikers have eight points to their name and are coming into this clash after suffering a loss to Cool Boys in their most recent encounter.

Meanwhile, The Expendables lost their most recent game against Cool Boys as well. They are second from the bottom and have just one win to their name. They are just ahead of G Force Lions on the basis of NRR.

ZGS vs EXP Match Details, Match 18

The Match 18 of Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 15 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12.15 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZGS vs EXP, Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 18

Date and Time: November 15, 2022, 12.15 am IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ZGS vs EXP Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Center has been a batting paradise. High scores have been quite common and the shorter boundaries have also helped batters free their arms and look for the big hits consistently.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 111.2

Average second innings score: 72.4

ZGS vs EXP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Z Games Strikers: L-W-W-W-L

The Expendables: L-L-W-L-L

ZGS vs EXP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Z Games Strikers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Z Games Strikers Probable Playing 11

Shahrukh Amin (c), Ali Iqbal, Glenn Fernandes, Muhammad Aizaz, Faisal Altaf, Abdullah Saleem, Nadir Hussain, Furqan Khalil (wk), Akshay Rathore, Muhammad Ismail, and Lovepreet Singh.

The Expendables Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

The Expendables Probable Playing 11

Pratik Shettigar, Umair Asif, Shane Alam, Fawad Ghafoor, Saquib Husain, Rameez Shahzad, Vikram Nayak, Zeeshan Durrani, Muhammad Ayaz, Rahul Sarin, and Bhavik Thaker.

ZGS vs EXP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

P Shettigar (5 matches, 36 runs, Strike Rate: 102.86)

P Shettigar hasn’t been in the best of form during this competition. He has scored only 36 runs in five matches at a strike rate close to 103.

Top Batter pick

S Amin (6 matches, 125 runs, Strike Rate: 154.32)

S Amin has played well so far and has looked in solid touch. He is the leading scorer for the Strikers with 125 runs at a strike rate of 154.32.

Top All-rounder pick

M Ismail (6 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.25)

M Ismail has done well with the ball in hand. He has picked up seven wickets and has a strong economy rate of 6.25.

Top Bowler pick

F Alhashmi (6 matches, 92 runs and 5 wickets)

F Alhashmi has been brilliant for his side. He is the leading run-scorer with 92 runs and has also scalped five wickets so far.

ZGS vs EXP match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Durrani

Z Durrani is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped 13 wickets at an average of 6.92 and has an economy of 7.50. He has also scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 233.33 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Fernandes

G Fernandes is the highest wicket-taker for Z Games Strikers. He has scalped 10 wickets at an average of 10.30.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Z Durrani 56 runs and 13 wickets 525 points G Fernandes 10 wickets 380 points F Alhashmi 92 runs and 5 wickets 314 points M Ismail 7 wickets 289 points S Amin 125 runs 231 points

ZGS vs EXP match expert tips

Z Durrani has been in magnificent form while bowling and he could prove to be the X factor in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: F Khalil, P Shettigar

Batters: S Amin, F Ghafoor, L Singh

All-rounders: Z Durrani, M Ismail, N Hussain

Bowlers: G Fernandes, F Alhashmi, M Jawad-Ullah

ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: F Khalil, J Eisar

Batters: S Amin, F Ghafoor, S Alam

All-rounders: Z Durrani, M Ismail, A Rathore

Bowlers: G Fernandes, F Alhashmi, M Aizaz

Poll : 0 votes