ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 5

The Z Games Strikers (ZGS) will lock horns with The Expendables (EXP) in match 5 of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match, let's have a look at ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and more.

The Expendables have lost both of their last two matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. The Z Games Strikers, on the other hand, won their first match against the G Force Lions by eight wickets and will look to set up a winning streak in the tournament.

The Expendables will give it their all to win the match, but the Z Games Strikers are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZGS vs EXP Match Details

The fifth match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 2 at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZGS vs EXP, Match 5

Date and Time: November 02, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match on this pitch was between the Expendables and the Cool Boys, where a total of 168 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ZGS vs EXP Form Guide

ZGS - W

EXP - L L

ZGS vs EXP Probable Playing XI

ZGS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Furqan Khalil (wk), Lovepreet Singh, Shahrukh Amin, Akshay Rathore (c), Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Faisal Altaf, Raunak Anil Vaswani, G Fernandaes, and M Aizaz.

EXP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Pratik Shettigar (wk), Imran Shaikh, Fawad Ghafoor, Shane Alam (c), Fahad Alhashmi, BD Thaker, Junzab Eisar, Akbar Bosan, Vikram Nayak, Adel Farooq, and Zeeshan Durrani.

ZGS vs EXP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Shettigar

P Shettigar is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. F Khalil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

F Ghafoor

F Ghafoor and S Alam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Shaikh has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Z Durrani

Z Durrani and A Rathore are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Fernandes

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Alhashmi and G Fernandes. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Aizaz is another good pick for today's match.

ZGS vs EXP match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Durrani

Z Durrani will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already scalped five wickets in the last two matches.

G Fernandes

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make G Fernandes the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already picked up three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ZGS vs EXP, Match 5

G Fernandes

Z Durrani

S Alam

F Ghafoor

N Hussain

Z Games Strikers vs The Expendables Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Z Games Strikers vs The Expendables Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Z Games Strikers vs The Expendables Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: F Khalil, P Shettigar

Batters: F Ghafoor, S Alam, I Shaikh

All-rounders: Z Durrani, A Rathore, N Hussain

Bowlers: M Aizaz, G Fernandes, F Alhashmi

Z Games Strikers vs The Expendables Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Z Games Strikers vs The Expendables Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: F Khalil

Batters: F Ghafoor, S Alam, S Amin

All-rounders: Z Durrani, A Rathore, A Farooq, N Hussain

Bowlers: F Altaf, G Fernandes, F Alhashmi

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes