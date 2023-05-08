Z Games Strikers vs Nadim Cricket Club - Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023

Z Games Strikers will take on Nadim Cricket Club in match number 33 of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Monday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs NDC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have not had a great run this season. Z Games Strikers have played three games and have a win-loss record of 1-2. They lost their first two games before they registered their first win. On the other hand, Nadim Cricket Club has lost all their three games and are at the bottom of the Group C points table.

ZGS vs NDC, Match Details

The 33rd match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 between Z Games Strikers and Nadim Cricket Club will be played on May 8, 2023, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZGS vs NDC

Date & Time: May 8, 2023, 10 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has usually been on the slower side and spinners have had good success at this venue. However, the short boundaries will aid the batters and a relatively high-scoring game could be on the cards.

ZGS vs NDC Probable Playing 11 today

Z Games Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Z Games Strikers Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Umer-Nadim, Shahrukh Amin, Lovepreet Singh, Sardar Bahzad, Safeer Tariq, Fahad Nawaz, Nadir Hussain, Ronak Panoly, Faisal Altaf, Nilansh Keswani, Aryaman Sharma

Nadim Cricket Club Team News

No major injury concerns.

Nadim Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Nasir Nadim-I, Sufyan Ameen, Abdul Rehman-VII, Rehan Shah, Zahid Ameer, Faris Faisal, Muhammad Altaf, Muhammad Wasif, Haroon Arif, Abdul Haseeb-II, Zohaib Akhtar

Today’s ZGS vs NDC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Rehman-VII (3 innings, 112 runs)

Abdul Rehman-VII has been batting well this season. He has accumulated 112 runs in this tournament and he is striking at 105.66. He has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Ronak Panoly (4 matches, 102 runs, 1 wicket)

Ronak Panoly was superb in the last encounter. He smashed 81 off 44 balls in a knock where he hit 12 fours and three sixes. He also took one wicket with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shahrukh Amin (4 matches, 48 runs, 2 wickets)

Shahrukh Amin has been effective with both bat and ball. The left-handed all-rounder has made 48 runs at a strike-rate of 100 and he has chipped in with two scalps with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Nilansh Keswani (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Nilansh Keswani is in top form with the ball. The leg-spinner has returned with six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.00. He has a bowling strike-rate of 11.0.

ZGS vs NDC match captain and vice-captain choices

Lovepreet Singh (3 matches, 119 runs)

Lovepreet Singh is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 119 runs in three outings and has a strike-rate of 152.56 in this competition. He has hit eight fours and seven sixes.

Rehan Shah (4 matches, 93 runs, 3 wickets)

Rehan Shah has been in excellent all-round form. He has scored 93 runs at a strike-rate of 130.99 and has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 8.18.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZGS vs NDC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nilansh Keswani 6 wickets in 3 matches Rehan Shah 93 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Lovepreet Singh 119 runs in 3 matches Ronak Panoly 102 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Shahrukh Amin 48 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches

ZGS vs NDC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Shahrukh Amin, Zahid Ameer, Faisal Altaf, and Ronak Panoly will be the ones to watch out for.

ZGS vs NDC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Z Games Strikers vs Nadim Cricket Club - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Abdul Rehman-VII, Safeer Tariq

Batters: Rehan Shah, Lovepreet Singh, Ronak Panoly, Nasir Nadim-I

All-rounders: Shahrukh Amin, Zahid Ameer, Faisal Altaf

Bowlers: Nilansh Keswani, Haroon Arif

ZGS vs NDC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Z Games Strikers vs Nadim Cricket Club - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Abdul Rehman-VII, Safeer Tariq, Fahad Nawaz

Batters: Rehan Shah, Lovepreet Singh, Ronak Panoly

All-rounders: Shahrukh Amin, Zahid Ameer

Bowlers: Nilansh Keswani, Haroon Arif, Faris Faisal

