ZGS vs PHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ajman T10, Match 13

The 13th match of the Ajman T10 will see the Z Games Strikers (ZGS) squaring off against Prim Height Transport (PHT) at the Eden Gardens in Ajman on Friday, June 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs PHT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Z Games Strikers have won one of their last two matches. Prim Height Transport, too, have a solitary victory in two games.

Prim Height Transport will give it their all to win the match, but the Z Games Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZGS vs PHT Match Details

The 13th match of the Ajman T10 will be played on June 9 at the Eden Gardens in Ajman. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZGS vs PHT, Match 13

Date and Time: 9th June 2023, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Ajman

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prim Height Transport and Chittagong Kings, where a total of 194 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ZGS vs PHT Form Guide

ZGS - Won 1 of their last two matches

PHT - Won 1 of their last two matches

ZGS vs PHT Probable Playing XI

ZGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Moazzam Hayat (wk), Safeer Tariq, Ahaan Fernandes, Furqan Khalil, Sardar Bahzad, Faisal Altaf, Qamar Awan, Ronak Panoly, Babar Iqbal, Adithya Shetty, Mubeen Ali

PHT Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammed Dawood (wk), Muhammad Sagheer Afridi, Amjad Khan, Rahman Gull, Aafzal Khan, Abdullah Khan-I, Muhammad Arshad-I, Muhammad Shayan, Asmat Ullah-I, Irfan Ullah-I, Riaz Khaliq

ZGS vs PHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Dawood

M Dawood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Tariq is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Khan

F Khalil and A Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Khan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Altaf

S Amin and F Altaf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Arshad is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Bhutta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Shah and S Bhutta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZGS vs PHT match captain and vice-captain choices

F Altaf

F Altaf will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khan as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ZGS vs PHT, Match 13

A Khan

F Altaf

M Shah

F Khalil

R Panoly

Z Games Strikers vs Prim Height Transport Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Z Games Strikers vs Prim Height Transport Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Dawood

Batters: A Khan (c), F Khalil

All-rounders: M Arshad, S Amin, F Altaf (vc), Q Awan, R Panoly

Bowlers: M Shah, M Ali, S Bhutta

Z Games Strikers vs Prim Height Transport Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Dawood, S Tariq

Batters: A Khan (c)

All-rounders: M Arshad, S Amin, F Altaf, R Zaman, R Panoly

Bowlers: M Shah (vc), M Ali, S Bhutta

