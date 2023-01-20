ZI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Playoff 2

The Zimbabwe Women Under 19 (ZI-W U19) will take on Indonesia Women Under 19 (INA-W U19) in the 2nd Playoff match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Friday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the ZI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams have had a disastrous season so far. The Zimbabwe Women Under 19 have lost all of their last three matches. Indonesia Women Under 19, too, have won none of their last three matches in the U19 World Cup tournament.

Indonesia Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but the Zimbabwe Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's encounter.

ZI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Match Details

The second Playoff match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 20 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZI-W U19 vs INA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Playoff 2

Date and Time: 20th January 2023, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

The Willowmoore Park in Benoni has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Women U19 and Indonesia Women Under 19, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

ZI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Form Guide

ZI-W U19 - L L L

INA-W U19 - L L L

ZI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Probable Playing XI

ZI-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Natasha Mutomba, Kay Ndiraya, Kelly Ndiraya, Kelis Ndlovu ©, Tawananyasha Marumani, Adel Zimunhu, Vimbai Mutungwindu (wk), Olinda Chare, Danielle Meikle, Kudzai Chigora, Chipo Moyo.

INA-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Gusti Ulansari, Kadek Kurniartini, Ni Luh Ketut Dewi ©, Desi Wulandari, Thersiana Penu Weo, Ni Kadek Ariani, Ni Murtiari, Ni Indriyani, Ni Suarniasih, I Gusti Pratiwi (wk), Lie Qiao.

ZI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Mutungwindu

V Mutungwindu, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. I Pratiwi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Kurniartini

M Mutomba and K Kurniartini are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Zimunhu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

W Dewi

T Marumani and W Dewi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Wulandari is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Kadek

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kadek and K Chigora. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. O Chare is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

T Marumani

T Marumani is one of the best players in the Zimbabwe Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. Marumani has earned 93 points in the last three matches.

W Dewi

W Dewi is one of the best picks in the Indonesia Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. Dewi has earned 144 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZI-W U19 vs INA-W U19, Playoff 2

W Dewi

T Marumani

K Chigora

K Ndlovu

N Kadek

Zimbabwe Women Under 19 Women vs Indonesia Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe Women Under 19 Women vs Indonesia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Mutungwindu.

Batters: A Zimunhu, N Mutomba, K Kurniartini.

All-rounders: W Dewi, K Ndlovu, D Wulandari, T Marumani.

Bowlers: K Chigora, N Kadek, O Chare.

Zimbabwe Women Under 19 Women vs Indonesia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Mutungwindu.

Batters: A Zimunhu, N Mutomba, K Kurniartini.

All-rounders: W Dewi, T Marumani.

Bowlers: K Chigora, N Kadek, O Chare, N Murtiari, C Moyo.

