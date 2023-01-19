Zimbabwe Women Under-19s (ZI-W U19) will be up against Pakistan Women Under-19s (PA-W U19) in the 24th match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the North West University, Potchefstroom in South Africa on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZI-WU19 vs PA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe Women Under-19s have lost both of their first two matches and are placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They lost their last match against Rwanda Women Under-19s by 39 runs.

Pakistan Women Under-19s, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against England Women Under-19s by 53 runs.

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Match Details

The 24th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 19 at the North West University in Potchefstroom. The match is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Match 24

Date and Time: January 19, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: North West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Pitch Report

The track at the North West University Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 140 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 140

Average second innings score: 90

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

Zimbabwe Women Under-19s: L

Pakistan Women Under-19s: L

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

ZI-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ZI-W U19 Probable Playing 11

Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelly Ndiraya, Chipo Moyo, Kellies Ndlovu(C), Natasha Mthomba, Kudzai Chigora, Betty Magachena, Michelle Mavunga, Danielle Meikle, Tawananyasha Marumani, and Olinda Chare.

PA-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

PA-W U19 Probable Playing 11

Zamina Tahir, Shawaal Zulfiqa, Eyman Fatima, Aliza Khan, Aqsa Yousaf, Muskan Abid, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rida Aslam, Quratulain Ahsen, Areesha Noor, and Haniah Ahmer.

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Vimbai Mutungwindu (2 matches, 3 runs, Strike Rate: 21.42)

Vimbai has failed to make a big impression in the tournament so far but will be looking to change things around today.

Top Batter pick

Eyman Fatima (2 matches, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 102.94)

Eyman is one of her team's most promising prospects and is well-known for her ability to put on a great show with the bat. She has scored 70 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 102.94.

Top All-rounder pick

Syeda Aroob Shah (2 matches, 54 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 94.73 and Economy Rate: 6.50)

Syeda could be a wise multiplier choice because of her all-round abilities. She has picked up one wicket while scoring 54 runs at a strike rate of 94.73 in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Areesha Noor Bhatti (2 matches, 4 wickets and 12 runs, Economy Rate: 7.57 and Strike Rate: 7.57)

Areesha can pick wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making her a valuable option for your fantasy outfit. She has picked up four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.57, while also scoring 12 runs.

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Syeda Aroob Shah

Syeda is a dependable bet for the captaincy as she has performed decently in the tournament so far. She has picked up one wicket in two matches at an economy rate of 6.50, while also scoring 54 runs.

Areesha Noor Bhatti

Areesha could be a valuable pick for the captaincy option. She has picked up four wickets while scoring 12 runs in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZI-WU19 vs PA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Syeda Aroob Shah - 1 wicket and 54 runs in 2 matches

Anosha Nasir - 3 wickets in 2 matches

Areesha Noor Bhatti - 12 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Zaib-un-Nisa - 3 wickets in 2 matches

Eyman Fatima - 70 runs in 2 matches

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 match expert tips

Syeda Aroob Shah could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vimbai Mutungwindu

Batters: Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Chipo Moyo

All-rounders: Kellies Ndlovu, Anosha Nasir, Syeda Aroob Shah

Bowlers: Areesha Noor Bhatti, Zaib-un-Nisa, Olinda Chare, Tawananyasha Marumani

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction

ZI-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vimbai Mutungwindu

Batters: Eyman Fatima, Natasha Mthomba, Chipo Moyo

All-rounders: Kellies Ndlovu, Anosha Nasir, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kudzai Chigora

Bowlers: Areesha Noor Bhatti, Zaib-un-Nisa, Rida Aslam.

