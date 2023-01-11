ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Warm Up Match

Zimbabwe Women U19 (ZI-W U19) will take on the West Indies Women U19 (WI-W U19) in an ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match at the LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Zimbabwe have lost their first practice match against Indonesia. Meanwhile, West Indies also lost their first practice match against England. Hence, preparations have not started the right way for the two teams.

Both teams will be looking to win this match to get some confidence under their belt going into the main tournament.

ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19, Match Details

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match between Zimbabwe Women U19 and West Indies Women U19 will be played on January 11, 2023, at Hammanskraal Oval in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19

Date & Time: January 11, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria

ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19, Pitch Report

The bowlers will get plenty of help from the pitch. It will be difficult to score runs fluently.

ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Zimbabwe-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Zimbabwe-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Vimbai Mutungwindu (wk), Kelly Ndiraya, Adel Zimunhu, Faith Ndhlalambi, Natasha Mutomba, Kellies Ndlovu, Kudzai Chigora, Betty Magachena, Danielle Meikle, Olinda Chare, and Rukudzo Mwakayeni.

West Indies-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

West Indies-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Earnisha Fontaine (wk), Trishan Holder, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Lena Scott, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Abini St Jean, Jannillea Glasgow, Shalini Samaroo, and KD Jazz Mitchell.

ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Earnisha Fontaine

Earnisha Fontaine was rested in the last match. She will most probably be playing in this match. Fontaine likes to play aggressive cricket and could be a good pick for the match.

Batter

Faith Ndhlalambi

Faith Ndhlalambi bats in the top order for Zimbabwe. Her ability to take advantage of run-scoring opportunities makes her a crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

Ashmini Munisar

Ashmini Munisar is a key player in the West Indies team. Her all-round abilities makes her a crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Olinda Chare

Olinda Chare has picked up 116 points in just one match. She can pick up crucial wickets and give you points in fantasy leagues.

ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Earnisha Fontaine

Batting in the top order, Earnisha Fontaine has the chance to score big in the match. She could be a good choice for the captain or vice-captain.

Ashmini Munisar

Ashmini Munisar will be contributing with the bat and the ball for West Indies. She could be a great multiplier of points in the match.

ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Match Top Five Must-Picks

Earnisha Fontaine

Faith Ndhlalambi

Ashmini Munisar

Olinda Chare

Kellies Ndlovu

ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19 match expert tips

Kellies Ndlovu is a vital cog in the Zimbabwe team. Keeping her in the fantasy XI might be beneficial for the match.

ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Earnisha Fontaine

Batters: Nai Jami Cummerbatch, Trishan Holder, Faith Ndhlalambi

All-rounders: Kellies Ndlovu, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar

Bowlers: Shalini Samaroo, KD Jazz Mitchell, Olinda Chare, Rukudzo Mwakayeni

ZI-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Earnisha Fontaine

Batters: Nai Jami Cummerbatch, Trishan Holder, Faith Ndhlalambi

All-rounders: Kellies Ndlovu, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar

Bowlers: Shalini Samaroo, KD Jazz Mitchell, Olinda Chare, Rukudzo Mwakayeni

