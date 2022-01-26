ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

The third quarterfinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) take on Scotland (SCO) at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Scotland U19 are having a tough campaign, having lost all three of their games so far. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have lost two of their three matches. They won their only match against Papua New Guinea U19 by 228 runs.

Brian Bennet has been consistently doing well in all three departments for Zimbabwe. The team will once again expect him to perform well in this must-win game.

Meanwhile, Scotland need a collective performance from their batters as they have lost all three matches due to a batting collapse at crucial moments.

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable Playing XIs

ZIM-U19 XI

Matthew Welch, Steven Saul, Emmanuel Bawa (c), Ngenyasha Zvinoera, David Bennett, Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Rogan Wolhuter (wk), Tendekai Mataranyika, Mcgini Dube, Alex Falao.

SCO-U19 XI

Charlie Tear (wk), Oliver Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, Lyle Robertson, Rafay Khan, Charlie Peet (c), Ruaridh Mclntyre, Sean Fischer Keogh.

Match Details

Match: ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, 3rd Quarter-Final.

Date and Time: 26th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad has assisted batters in the last four Under 19 World Cup 2022 games. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while hitting their shots. Overall batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice at the venue.

Today's ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Charlie Tear: Tear generally opens the inning for his side and is expected to play a key role in this must-win game. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Emmanuel Bawa: Emmanuel is a very technical and sound batter. A big score is expected from him in this must-win game. Emmanuel has scored 105 runs in his last three games, including a century. He should be a good addition to your ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Olly Davidson: Davidson is one of the consistent performers with the ball for his team. He picked up two crucial wickets in his previous outing against Australia. Davidson's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Alex Falao: He is a frontline bowler for his team. Falao has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.9 in two games so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Mgcini Dube (ZIM-U19) - 147 points.

Sean Fischer Keogh (SCO-U19) - 98 points.

Connor Mitchell (ZIM-U19) - 100 points.

Key stats for ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Brian Bennett - 120 runs and two wickets in his last three games; batting average: 40.00.

Jack Jarvis - 88 runs and three wickets in his last three games; batting average: 29.33.

Ngenyasha Zvinoera - Four wickets in his last two games; bowling average: 20.75.

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Charlie Tear, Emmanuel Bawa, Muhaymen Majeed, David Bennett, Brian Bennett, Oliver Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Sean Fischer Keogh, Mcgini Dube, Alex Falao.

Captain: Oliver Davidson. Vice-captain: Brian Bennett.

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Charlie Tear, Emmanuel Bawa, Muhaymen Majeed, David Bennett, Brian Bennett, Oliver Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Sean Fischer Keogh, Tendekai Mataranyika, Alex Falao.

Captain: Oliver Davidson. Vice-captain: Jack Jarvis.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee